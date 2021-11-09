What have you done for me lately never feels as immediate as it does in the state playoffs.
Take North Myrtle Beach, for instance.
The Chiefs’ reward for pulling off the biggest upset of the first round regardless of classification on Friday was getting home around 3:30 a.m., washing and re-washing jerseys that took a beating in rough conditions at May River and then immediately jumping into film on the second-round opponent.
There was hardly time to process it all, let alone having any to pat themselves on the back.
“There is a part of this that sucks because it is a grind — and with COVID and all that, it’s even harder,” North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel said. “It’s been a pretty normal week, outside of some sleep deprivation. In my mind, there was nothing else that was going to happen but us winning and Hartsville winning. We went ahead and shared some film before we left.”
The Region VI-4A rematch became the Chiefs’ focal point — as it probably should be this time of year.
The staff and players spent much of the weekend breaking down film on Hartsville and coming up with a game plan that could help North Myrtle Beach prevent a similarly lopsided loss to the Red Foxes like the Sept. 17 games ended up being.
How quickly, then, everyone had to move past the previous win.
On Friday, the Chiefs were the only No. 5 seed to advance in the state playoffs, regardless of classification, and were one of only two teams in South Carolina to knock off a No. 1 seed. The win at May River was everything Reel could have hoped for, as the defense played lights out football and the team’s running game was on point.
“Everybody else looked at it like an upset. But I know what we have,” Reel said. “When we don’t do things to hurt ourselves, we’re a good football team. I thought we would win. The five seed in our region is as good as any other No. 1 seed in any other region.”
Still, the fact remains that North Myrtle Beach now must navigate teams it couldn’t in recent weeks.
The Chiefs are one of four Region VI-4A teams among the final eight in the lower state field.
They lost to Hartsville, West Florence and Myrtle Beach by 25, 26 and 29 points, respectively. It is still logistically possible that North Myrtle Beach could face all three of those teams in the next three weeks.
Of course, that means continuing to win. And that can’t happen if North Myrtle Beach is focused on last week’s playoff opener.
ROAD AHEAD NOT EASY FOR AYNOR, GREEN SEA FLOYDS
After finishing second in their respective regions, Aynor and Green Sea Floyds each earned a home playoff game in the first round.
That benefit is now gone — likely for as long as either team is around.
The Blue Jackets, which head to Camden in the second round this Friday, and Green Sea Floyds — which will be en route to Baptist Hill — have next to no chance of hosting another game, thanks to the prevalence of No. 1 seeds and/or the predetermined seeding set forth by the South Carolina High School League’s rotating host scheduling in the playoffs.
For example, in order to get another home game Aynor would need to reach the Class 3A lower state finals and have No. 1 seeds Dillon and Oceanside Collegiate to lose in the next two weeks.
Green Sea Floyds’ path home is slightly better in that the Trojans would need to beat Baptist Hill and have Carvers Bay take down Bamberg-Ehrhardt this week.
Neither scenario for Green Sea Floyds and Aynor is mathematically impossible; however, they are both improbable and would require multiple seedings upsets.
It’s a far cry from Class 4A No. 1 seed Myrtle Beach, which is locked into home-field advantage throughout the lower state finals as long as the Seahawks continue to advance.
