What have you done for me lately never feels as immediate as it does in the state playoffs.

Take North Myrtle Beach, for instance.

The Chiefs’ reward for pulling off the biggest upset of the first round regardless of classification on Friday was getting home around 3:30 a.m., washing and re-washing jerseys that took a beating in rough conditions at May River and then immediately jumping into film on the second-round opponent.

There was hardly time to process it all, let alone having any to pat themselves on the back.

“There is a part of this that sucks because it is a grind — and with COVID and all that, it’s even harder,” North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel said. “It’s been a pretty normal week, outside of some sleep deprivation. In my mind, there was nothing else that was going to happen but us winning and Hartsville winning. We went ahead and shared some film before we left.”

The Region VI-4A rematch became the Chiefs’ focal point — as it probably should be this time of year.

The staff and players spent much of the weekend breaking down film on Hartsville and coming up with a game plan that could help North Myrtle Beach prevent a similarly lopsided loss to the Red Foxes like the Sept. 17 games ended up being.

How quickly, then, everyone had to move past the previous win.

On Friday, the Chiefs were the only No. 5 seed to advance in the state playoffs, regardless of classification, and were one of only two teams in South Carolina to knock off a No. 1 seed. The win at May River was everything Reel could have hoped for, as the defense played lights out football and the team’s running game was on point.

“Everybody else looked at it like an upset. But I know what we have,” Reel said. “When we don’t do things to hurt ourselves, we’re a good football team. I thought we would win. The five seed in our region is as good as any other No. 1 seed in any other region.”

Still, the fact remains that North Myrtle Beach now must navigate teams it couldn’t in recent weeks.