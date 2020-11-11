All four of Horry County’s playoff-bound football teams will enter the postseason with a state ranking.
Led by Class 4A No. 2 North Myrtle Beach — which received four first-place votes — the area will have ample opportunity to make a run or two in the coming weeks. Also included in this week’s poll are Class 4A No. 6 Myrtle Beach, Class 5A No. 8 Carolina Forest and Class 3A No. 7 Aynor.
For the Panthers, it was a bump of two spots. Aynor and North Myrtle Beach held on to their their previous ranking. Myrtle Beach fell three spots after losing to North Myrtle Beach last week.
Green Sea Floyds, which saw its season come to a close Oct. 30, was receiving votes this week.
The next and final statewide media polls will be released at the conclusion of the playoffs.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (9)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Northwestern
7. Sumter
8. Carolina Forest
9. Byrnes
10. Ridge View
Receiving votes: Hillcrest, River Bluff, West Ashley, Boiling Springs, Goose Creek, Spring Valley
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora (5)
2. NMB (4)
3. Greer
4. Westside
5. South Pointe
6.(tie) Catawba Ridge
6. (tie) Myrtle Beach
8. Greenville
9. Greenwood
10. North Augusta
Others receiving votes: Beaufort May River, West Florence
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (6)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Aynor
8. OC
9. Hanahan
10. Lake City
Receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Powdersville, Woodruff, Union County, Chester.
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (9)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Newberry
4. North Central
5. Cheraw
6. Chesnee
7. Woodland
8. (tie) Marion
8. (tie) Andrews
10. Batesburg-Leesville
Others receiving votes: Pelion, St. Joseph’s, Saluda, Christ Church
CLASS A
1. Lake View (9)
2. (tie) Blackville-Hilda
2. (tie) Southside Christian
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Lamar
6. Whale Branch
7. Johnsonville
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Carvers Bay
10. McCormick
Receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Allendale-Fairfax, Williston-Elko, Baptist Hill
