The Chiefs pushed their game against Loris back one night to get an extra day of practice after coming off COVID quarantine. 

North Myrtle Beach (1-0), with only three days back as a team, dominated the Lions 26-6 Saturday night in Loris. The Chiefs scored every way possible including touchdowns, a field goal and a safety. 

“I told them that no matter what there weren’t any excuses and they should try their best,” Chiefs coach Matt Reel said. “We have a lot of work to do, but I’m proud of the effort they gave tonight.” 

Using a grinding rushing attack, the Chiefs outpaced the Lions with 351 yards of total offense to the Lions’ 80. 

The Chiefs’ ground game was led by Elijah Vereen with 167 yards and Tavarius Hooks with 124 yards. 

For much of the night, the Loris (0-2) offense had to contend with North Myrtle Beach defenders quickly getting into the backfield causing Lions quarterbacks Connor Roth and Jackson Graham to scramble on most plays. 

Loris’ score came about halfway through the final quarter when Deon Bellamy picked up a Chiefs fumble and rumbled into the end zone for the score. 

The Chiefs defense was led by Syncere Gore with five tackles, including two sacks. CJ Cox led all Loris defenders with 10 tackles, including one sack. 

The downside for both teams Saturday was the abundance of penalties with North Myrtle Beach being flagged 18 times for 201 yards and Loris' 14 penalties accounting for 130 yards. 

“It’s pretty obvious from all those penalties that we have a lot to clean up,” Reel said. “But we’re not going to make excuses. We’re just going to have to work that much harder.” 

He added with Hartsville on the horizon in a few weeks, the Chiefs are going to have to step up their game. 

“That’s going to be a completely different game,” he said. 

Like the rest of the coaches in the area, Reel said it’s frustrating having to deal with all the cancellations and schedule shuffling. 

“We don’t know who we’re going to play the next couple of weeks,” he said. “We’ll just be prepared to suit up and play whoever they set us up with.” 

