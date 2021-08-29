North Myrtle Beach’s Jyreon Dewitt pushes through in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Janet Morgan
janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Loris’ Omarion Bland can’t break through the North Myrtle Beach defenders in the loss on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Matt Reel yells in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Tavarius Hooks skirts defenders and a flag in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Loris’ Omarion Bland comes up short in the loss to North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen dives for a few more yards in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen rushes in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Tavarius Hooks tries to push off Loris’ Deon Bellamy on Saturday. North Myrtle won 26-6. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Loris’ Duke Bellamy looks for an opening in the loss to North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Jyreon Dewitt pulls defenders along for yards in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Cam Freeman hands off to Tavarius Hooks in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Loris fans cheer in the loss to North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen rushes in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Jyreon Dewitt gets closer to a score in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen gets a foot to the head as Loris’ Jordan Vancise tries to clear him on Saturday. North Myrtle won 26-6. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Cam Freeman looks down the field in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Officials work the Loris-North Myrtle Beach game on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Tavarius Hooks rushes in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Loris’ Jackson Graham passes in the loss to North Myrtle Beach on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Elijah Vereen rushes in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Officials work the Loris-North Myrtle Beach game on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach’s Tavarius Hooks rushes in the 26-6 win over Loris on Saturday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
For much of the night, the Loris (0-2) offense had to contend with North Myrtle Beach defenders quickly getting into the backfield causing Lions quarterbacks Connor Roth and Jackson Graham to scramble on most plays.
Loris’ score came about halfway through the final quarter when Deon Bellamy picked up a Chiefs fumble and rumbled into the end zone for the score.
The Chiefs defense was led by Syncere Gore with five tackles, including two sacks. CJ Cox led all Loris defenders with 10 tackles, including one sack.
The downside for both teams Saturday was the abundance of penalties with North Myrtle Beach being flagged 18 times for 201 yards and Loris' 14 penalties accounting for 130 yards.
“It’s pretty obvious from all those penalties that we have a lot to clean up,” Reel said. “But we’re not going to make excuses. We’re just going to have to work that much harder.”
He added with Hartsville on the horizon in a few weeks, the Chiefs are going to have to step up their game.
“That’s going to be a completely different game,” he said.
Like the rest of the coaches in the area, Reel said it’s frustrating having to deal with all the cancellations and schedule shuffling.
“We don’t know who we’re going to play the next couple of weeks,” he said. “We’ll just be prepared to suit up and play whoever they set us up with.”
