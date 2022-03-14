Tony Heilbronn noticed a change in Greg Hill over the last two months.
No longer was Hill, North Myrtle Beach’s defensive coordinator the past five seasons, lying back and following someone else’s lead. Hill took over the school’s strength and conditioning duties and was more proactive with the players during offseason sessions following Matt Reel’s departure.
It showed the school’s first-year athletics director that Hill was ready to step out of the shadows. Meanwhile, Hill’s interest in doing the same was happening in his own mind.
Now, he won’t be just acting like he’s in charge.
The 35-year coaching veteran was approved by Horry County Schools Monday evening as the ninth head football coach in school history. Hill beat out several high-quality candidates with tremendous resumes in the process. And while his promotion wasn’t necessarily a reward for leading the Chiefs’ defense to some stellar production while working under Reel, the performance certainly didn’t hurt.
“I do feel like when it came down to the interview process, being on the staff for five years, that was an interview in itself,” Hill said. “I’d like to think I helped Matt in a lot of ways. This program is moving in the right direction. I’d like to think I had something to do with that.”
Arguing otherwise would be asinine.
Each of Hill’s five defensive squads finished in the Top 12 in Class 4A in total defense, with the first four finishing in the top seven. The Chiefs allowed more than 20 points per game in just one of those five seasons (last fall).
It was better than even Reel could have hoped for when he made Hill his first hire immediately after his own in 2017.
Prior to his arrival in Little River, Hill was the head coach for two North Carolina programs, Ashbrook and East Mecklenburg. He was a combined 88-71 at those two stops in 14 years. Before that, he was an assistant coach in North Carolina for 16 years.
Hill rejected an offer to join Reel at Boiling Springs. Instead, he took over the weight room duties (Reel previously held that supplement, too). Unlike when Reel was promoted without formal interviews from his spot as the team’s offensive coordinator, though, the school opened it up this time around.
“We wanted to see what the position would command on the market,” Heilbronn said. “It’s been on the rise for the last few years, so what kind of candidate can we get? We had some very good names, some very qualified people, to say the least.
“We wanted to see if someone else could come in here and absolutely blow us away. We had some very strong candidates and some really good interviews. But in the end, Greg was our guy.”
The district received 57 applications for the job.
Hill was one of 16 candidates who met the school’s in-house rubric, thus earning an initial interview, and one of five who came back for a second round two weeks ago. In response to an S.C. Freedom of Information Act request, Horry County Schools released names of the other finalists:
• University of Maryland assistant football coach Scott Chadwick
• Scotland County (N.C.) head football coach Richard Bailey
• Hannah-Pamplico head football coach Jamie Johnson
• Ridge View offensive coordinator Stephen Burris
The school stayed with one of the guys who helped the Chiefs achieve a 40-16 record, an appearance in the 2020 Class 4A state championship game and to at least the second round of the playoffs in the last five seasons
Promoting Hill also appears to end a string of catch-22 situations North Myrtle Beach has found itself in with its last three football coaches. Reel, Blair Hardin and Perry Woolbright all parlayed successful runs into big paydays in the Midlands or Upstate.
Hill, 56, nipped that talk in the bud immediately.
“This is it. This is where I’m going to finish up — if they don’t fire me in a week,” he said. “I plan on being here until I can’t go anymore. … They’re going to get my best every day. I am a football coach. This is who I am. The kids are going to get everything I’ve got every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.