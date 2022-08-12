Greg Hill is already readying himself.
And his coaches.
And his players.
“Our younger kids in our program, that’s where all of our meat’s at,” said Hill, the first-year North Myrtle Beach head coach. “There will come a time during the season when decisions will need to be made. Are kids who are older getting the job done, or do we go to a full youth movement?”
Such is the 2022 football season for a North Myrtle Beach squad that might be the most inexperienced team in all of Class 4A. The Chiefs bring back one starter on offense in guard Jamari Brooks and one on defense in linebacker Jonathon Francois. Aside from that, linebacker Avery Duncan, who injured his shoulder and missed all but four games, is the closest thing to significant experience coming back on either side of the ball.
By the numbers, it’s even more eye-opening. The Chiefs lost 99.85% of their rushing production from last season, as well as 99.82% of its receiving production. On defense, Francois was fourth on the squad in tackles last year.
However, no other player who is coming back after recording a stat in that category in 2021 played in more than six games.
So, with 14 seniors, five juniors and 16 sophomores on the initial lineup for this fall, there’s no hiding that there could be some bumps in the road. Nor is anyone’s job safe.
“He tells us every day that if he thinks a younger guy is better or at an equal skill level, he’s going to roll with the younger guy because they have extra years,” Duncan said. “It tells us to work harder. We have to fight for our position every day.”
That’s not the only reason the Chiefs are keeping their heads on a swivel.
In addition to straight-up personnel changes, the players have also been prepared to switch positions on a moment’s notice.
Hill, previously the team’s defensive coordinator, is going to be in a constant state of evaluation.
For instance, instead of utilizing total-game grades, North Myrtle Beach will now conduct those on a half-by-half basis moving forward.
The staff wants to see that players are taking halftime adjustments seriously and learning from their mistakes.
This is, as clearly as Hill can put it, the long game.
As good of a feel as he has for most of the players on this team - he’s already pin-pointed a massive crop of offensive linemen coming up through the current sophomore class, for example - he just doesn’t know what he’s got to work with yet.
There’s just no way to replicate how these Chiefs will respond to the rivalry game against Loris or the sheer size of the offensive line at Hartsville or the passing attack of South Florence or Myrtle Beach.
“We try to put them into stressful situations in practice as much as we can,” Hill said. “But there’s nothing like the lights being on and being in the formula. There’s no formula for what I can do until they experience it for themselves.
“They’re fantastic to work with and they have a great work ethic, but we just don’t know.”
Soon, they’ll all find out together.
