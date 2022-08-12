ABOUT THE CHIEFS

Head coach: Greg Hill

Record: First season at North Myrtle Beach and 88-71 overall

Last year: 5-5, fifth place in Region VI-4A, lost in second round of state playoffs

Returning starters: 1 offense, 1 defense

Players to watch: OL Jamari Brooks, QB Chance Hall, LB Avery Duncan, LB Jonathon Francois, DB Chase Sturgeon, DT Isiah Black

Breakout candidate: Offensive lineman Jacquari Witherspoon is 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and will likely see considerable time throughout the season, even if he’s not a full-time starter for now. His size can’t be manufactured, and it’ll be part of a trend for the coming years in Little River.

Keys to success: With the understanding that expectations might need to be tempered, this entire season is very much about building for the future. Keeping confidence and positivity on an upward trend could mean all the difference in the years to come.