COLUMBIA | Greg Hill didn’t look dejected, didn’t berate his team after its season came to an end.
No, this was about pride in a team few believed would even still be playing — or be this close to playing next week, too.
North Myrtle Beach’s season — the first under Hill — came to an end with a 14-7 loss to Irmo in north Columbia Friday night.
“We were in the game until the end,” said Hill, the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator-turned-head coach. “We had opportunities until the end. They made a great play. They made one more better play than we made. We couldn’t make it to get us over the hump. Because it was a back-and-forth stalemate for such a long time. But it was a great throw, and a great catch.”
Specifically, Hill was talking about the game-winning, 35-yard touchdown that Yellow Jackets’ sophomore quarterback AJ Brand threw to Tevin Smith with 6:24 left in the game. Brand, a highly touted player with a couple of college offers, had been held in check to that point.
But with one perfect pass, he found Smith with just enough of a sliver to haul in the pass and eventually send Irmo to a second-round game at James Island.
After forcing a North Myrtle Beach punt on the ensuing possession, Brand then iced the game with a pair of first-down scrambles that allowed the Yellow Jackets to kneel out the final two minutes of the game in the victory formation.
Those three plays were every bit of a difference maker, especially since they accounted for more than a third of Brand’s offense in the game.
He did find tailback Eric Tucker for a 1-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, but all in all, this was anything but the lopsided result some expected from a now-eight-win team playing a two-win one.
“With the game going this fast in the playoffs, the adrenaline, those guys were tired. I tried to tell them to take a breath at halftime, but they didn’t really listen,” Irmo coach Aaron Brand (AJ’s dad) said. “They started turning the ball over and all that. … We’re playing with house money right now.”
Two second-half turnovers from Irmo were a significant part of the storyline.
First, the Yellow Jackets — after yet another stellar defensive series — muffed a punt return to give the Chiefs the ball on the Irmo 30 in the third quarter. However, North Myrtle Beach couldn’t do anything with it and turned it over on downs.
Then, on Irmo’s ensuing possession, Chiefs defensive lineman Aaron Bowers sacked Brand, forced a fumble and then recovered. North Myrtle Beach made that one stick when Chance Hall found a sliding Allen McCormick in the end zone from 14 yards out.
Five minutes later, however, the Irmo quarterback made the play of the night.
It was easy to see why Hill believes the rebuild of a team that made the state championship game less than two calendar years ago is on the right track. Combined with last week’s win over Myrtle Beach, it wouldn’t take that strong of an argument to convince anyone the last two Fridays of the 2022 season were the Chiefs’ best.
“In my personal opinion, we are not nearly the same team when we came out of summer,” Hill said. “We’re not the team we were several weeks ago when we lost to South Florence. Our kids have gotten so much better. Our kids have done everything we’ve asked them to do. I can’t ask any more of what they gave me this year.”
