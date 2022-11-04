A new era has begun at North Myrtle Beach High School as the Chiefs will be led by former defensive coordinator Greg Hill this upcoming season. Following former head coach Matt Reel's departure, Hill was later promoted to head coach. The Chiefs open their season at home against Socastee on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 p.m.Photo by Ian Livingston Brooking / ian.brooking@myhorrynews.com