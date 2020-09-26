HARTSVILLE – Hartsville turned the ball over six times in its season-opening game against North Myrtle Beach on Friday, and the Chiefs converted all but one of them into points.
The result was a 40-21 rout that puts the Red Foxes (0-1, 0-1) in an early hole in Region 6-4A with a date with West Florence scheduled for next week.
HHS quarterback Owen Taylor was picked off four times on the night — but most came via unlucky bounces as three of his passes were tipped by Hartsville receivers and into the hands of waiting NMB defenders.
Xavier Anderson returned one 15 yards for a score and Elijah Vereen followed that with a 21-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The two scores were part of a 21-0 run in the second quarter that gave the Chiefs a 16-point lead, but Hartsville rallied to pull within two at the break. Dariyan Pendergrass rushed for a trio of TDs, including a 30-yarder with 41 seconds left.
But NMB shut out the Red Foxes in the second half while getting a pair of end zone runs from quarterback Cameron Freeman in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
North Myrtle Beach hosts South Florence next week. The Bruins fell 40-14 to Carolina Forest Friday night.
