The most successful football coach in North Myrtle Beach’s history appears to be a rubber stamp away from leaving Little River.
Matt Reel, who led the Chiefs to the 2020 state championship game and has won 40 games in five years, is expected to be named the head coach at Class 5A Boiling Springs, according to sources locally and in the Spartanburg area. The Spartanburg County School District 2 board meets on Tuesday, at which point Reel’s name is slated for presentation and likely approval.
When reached this week, Reel offered no comment on the Boiling Spring search or his place in it.
North Myrtle Beach Athletics Director Tony Heilbronn also added no specific comment about the Boiling Springs job and Reel’s interest. However, he said he wasn’t surprised by the fact that his football coach’s success led to interest.
“Winning is a priority. It’s a situation where you expect some turnover with young coaches trying to move up,” Heilbronn said. “It’s just like you see in college or any other sports. If you do well, people want you. … I completely understand that. Double-edged sword is a good analogy.”
This is not the first time Reel has been associated with other openings. The North Myrtle Beach coach previously told MyHorryNews.com that he was under consideration for other positions in the last two years, but that either he withdrew or that school went in another direction.
Since the end of the 2021 school year alone, Reel has been loosely connected to openings at two other programs. Neither of those had teeth.
Boiling Springs did.
Reel had multiple interviews with school officials there and was pin-pointed prior to the holiday break. And while the Bulldogs’ job is considered one of the toughest in Class 5A — especially after the South Carolina High School League realignment proposal included Boiling Springs in the same region as Byrnes, Dorman, Gaffney and Spartanburg — the job checked another box.
Reel’s wife, Stacy, is a high school assistant principal outside Raleigh, North Carolina, and is nearing the retirement threshold in that state. They’ve been mostly living apart since Reel came to North Myrtle Beach.
Boiling Springs is close enough to the state line where the two could continue their respective careers together.
Reel originally came to Little River in 2016 as the offensive coordinator under former coach Blair Hardin before getting promoted to the top job during the ensuring offseason when Hardin departed for River Bluff. Reel led all five of his squads to at least the second round of the playoffs, three of his teams to the lower state semifinals and his 2020 group to Columbia — where the Chiefs fell to A.C. Flora in the Class 4A title game.
Overall, he is 40-16 in his five seasons.
That win tally was third among every Chiefs coach since the program started in 1970, behind only Harold Dunlap (71 victories) and Steve Hart (46). However, it took Hart 10 seasons to reach his total and Dunlap 17 to reach his. Both of those coaches had win percentages well under .500.
Reel never had a losing record in five seasons, including this fall, when North Myrtle Beach was 5-5 and pulled off a first-round upset of No. 1 seed May River. The Chiefs had undefeated regular seasons in 2017 and 2020 and defeated rival Myrtle Beach three times under Reel. Those three victories over the Seahawks account for one-third of the Chiefs’ total wins all-time in the series against Myrtle Beach.
Reel’s teams were also a combined 9-5 in the playoffs. That overall body of work made him a hot name in the coaching carousel.
Boiling Springs struggled to a 1-10 mark this fall, and coach Rick Tate resigned after nine seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach and more than three decades overall at the school. The program made it to the state’s first-ever Class 5A state championship game in 2016 but lost to Dutch Fork. Since then, Boiling Springs has trended downward.
The most recent realignment proposal will do no wonders for the program if all holds through the appeals processes. In December, it was announced that Boiling Springs was placed in Region II-5A alongside those aforementioned traditional powers. Byrnes, Dorman, Gaffney and Spartanburg own a combined 37 state championships between them.
Boiling Springs’ next head coach won’t be the only newcomer to the region, however. Coincidentally, new Dorman head coach Dustin Curtis was the head coach at A.C. Flora when the Falcons and Chiefs played for the 2020 Class 4A state championship.
