Lucy Beckham (0-1) at Loris (2-4)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7
Last meeting | First meeting between schools
About the game | Talk about a last-minute pickup. In Lucy Beckham, Loris will be facing an opponent that played its first game last week. Not first game this season. First game ever. The Bengals weren’t originally going to field a varsity squad until next year. However, with COVID-19 cancellations in full effect, coach Jamel Smith’s team was given the go-ahead to knock out a few varsity games this fall. No one expects much from Lucy Beckham, but an opponent is an opponent, especially for a Loris team that needs to improve before next week’s region showdown against Aynor. After all, the winner of that one gets a home playoff game. So, yes, the Lions were all about signing this last-minute game against an unexpected opponent.
Timmonville (0-2, 0-0) at Green Sea Floyds (3-1, 1-0)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 55, Timmonsville 20 (2020)
About the game | Originally scheduled for Friday, this game was moved up a day. Running back Colby Thorndyke had his second big game of the season last week when he went off for 217 yards and four touchdowns against Johnsonville. It continued the alternating schedule for the Trojans. In games one and three, it was Dan Johnson getting more production. It games two and four, it was Thorndyke. It’s led to a streak of 100-yard rushers in all four contests. Against Timmonsville, both of them will have their opportunities to rack up yards. Thanks to game cancellations, the Flashes have played just twice this year — it’s been three weeks since the last time they got under the lights — and they allowed at least 42 points in lopsided losses to Columbia and Marion.
FRIDAY
Hartsville (2-3, 2-0) at Myrtle Beach (3-1, 2-0)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9; WWMB-CW21
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 35 (2020)
About the game | Hartsville has quietly developed into one of the best offenses in all of Class 4A, having averaged 38 points per game against some stout competition. We don’t hear more about it because the Red Foxes are predominantly doing most of their damage on the ground out of Jeff Calabrese’s Wing-T variation. No matter how you slice it, 8.1 yards per carry, mostly by tailbacks J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel, is eye-popping production that Myrtle Beach will have to contain. Clearly, the Seahawks have some significant firepower of their own, even it it took a relative week off last Friday in a win against West Florence. This week, in a meeting of two Region VI-4A title contenders, Myrtle Beach will likely have even fewer possessions and will need to make them count.
Georgetown (0-4, 0-2) at Aynor (3-1, 1-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Aynor 51, Georgetown 6 (2020)
About the game | For a team that has rushed for more than 400 yards in a game twice this season already, Blue Jacket fans may see even more this week against Georgetown. Aynor’s best rushing output of the year came last week against Waccamaw, when Jason Allen’s team went off for 485 yards on 54 carries. And against an opponent who has struggled even more in Georgetown, there’s little to think Aynor can’t keep that momentum going. The Blue Jackets will likely try to throw in a wrinkle or two via its pass game, but they certainly won’t need to. Georgetown is allowing better than 40 points per game, mostly against smaller-class opponents.
Darlington (0-5, 0-3) at North Myrtle Beach (3-2, 1-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 63, Darlington 14 (2020)
About the game | Darlington is in rough shape, even more so than the last four years. The Falcons, who have just one victory since the start of the 2018 season, have a roster jammed with undersized and inexperienced underclassmen. The scores this season reflect that. In three region games, the Falcons have been outscored 207-0. That includes a 55-0 loss to Wilson, a squad that will likely finish just ahead of Darlington in the region standings at the end of the month. Even though this game will count in the region standings and secure North Myrtle Beach a playoff berth, it is little more than a glorified scrimmage. Plenty of Chiefs will get touches in preparation for the more meaningful region contests the next few weeks.
Carolina Forest (2-3, 0-0) at Conway (1-2, 0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Conway 33, Carolina Forest 14 (Sept. 24)
About the game | There may not be a bigger enigma in the area than Carolina Forest. For everything the Panthers have developed in recent years, this team is clearly not as talented overall and certainly doesn’t have the same type of depth that made it one of Class 5A’s best four or five programs the last two seasons. The biggest question over the next four weeks will be how many of its players will be available from week to week. If the Panthers are a full go, they can compete with Sumter. If they’re missing bodies, especially in the trenches, they may struggle against anyone. Case in point: Friday’s opponent. Two weeks ago, the Tigers sent Carolina Forest into a brief tailspin by dominating the line of scrimmage and putting the ball into the hands of tailback Rodney Huggins 21 times. He went off for 166 yards and four touchdowns.
St. James (3-1, 1-0) at Socastee (0-3, 0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | www.team1prep.com/sc; WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | St. James 37, Socastee 33 (Sept. 10)
About the game | While the overall records may not look like it, the Sharks and Braves are surprisingly similar. They each have quarterbacks in Joey McMenamin and Rocco Wojcik who are able to put up yards in chunks but struggle at times behind developing offensive lines. They both have bruising tailbacks in Patrick Gallagher and Luke Bozard. And St. James and Socastee — despite giving up 30 points to each other the first time around a few weeks ago — have above-average defenses. But if that 37-33 Sharks come-from-behind win in September showed us, both teams are incredibly streaky. The short of this matchup is that whomever wins gives itself a huge leg up in the race for a playoff berth, while the other will be left needing to win two of its last three games to qualify.
AREA POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach - Another Friday, another big test, this time against Hartsville
2. Carolina Forest - As bad as parts of the first five games were, Panthers have a clean slate
3. Aynor - Blue Jackets likely to cruise against Georgetown
4. Green Sea Floyds - The two-headed rushing machine is paying off for Joey Price
5. St. James - Sharks can lock up a playoff berth with three weeks to go on Friday
REGION STANDINGS
Editor’s note: No tiebreakers have been utilized yet
Region VI-5A
1. SUM 1-0
1. STJ 1-0
3. CF 0-0
4. CON 0-1
4. SOC 0-1
Region VI-4A
1. MB 2-0
1. HART 2-0
1. SF 2-0
4. WF 1-2
4. NMB 1-2
4. WIL 1-2
7. DAR 0-3
Region VII-3A
1. DIL 2-0
2. LOR 2-1
3. AYN 1-1
4. WAC 1-2
5. GT 0-2
Region V-1A
1. H-P 1-0
1. GSF 1-0
3. LV 1-1
3. TMV 0-0
5. JVL 0-2
PASSING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Ryan Burger
MB
954
67-94-1
12
Scott Saylor
CF
730
58-89-5
6
Cam Freeman
NMB
690
41-87-2
4
Devin Grainger
CON
560
34-65-2
2
Joey McMenamin
STJ
461
42-78-7
3
RUSHING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Tavarius Hooks
NMB
585
104
5.6
3
Colby Thorndyke
GSF
491
60
8.2
6
Elijah Vereen
NMB
486
45
10.8
10
Dan Johnson
GSF
379
38
10.0
3
Daniel Stanley
AYN
357
27
13.2
3
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
334
53
6.3
9
Khalil Johnson
CF
323
59
5.5
3
Adam Graham
AYN
308
48
6.4
1
Rodney Huggins
CON
278
38
7.3
5
Malachi Washington
MB
255
51
5.0
2
RECEIVING LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
Adam Randall
MB
477
23
20.7
6
T’Mars McCallum
CF
220
12
18.3
2
Anthony Aponte
CF
204
19
10.7
2
KJ Stanley
NMB
201
11
18.3
1
Cameron Alston
CON
194
7
27.7
1
Kris Webb
NMB
183
13
14.1
1
Carlton Terry
CON
180
11
16.4
1
Trace Hall
NMB
152
7
21.7
2
Ben Sandt
STJ
151
12
12.6
2
Chandler McCall
NMB
138
6
23.0
0
