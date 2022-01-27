A solution to some of the chaos may have arisen.
The South Carolina Football Coaches Association — hoping to overcome all-star game cancellations, recruiting restrictions and the college transfer portal — have created the Palmetto Combine Series. If all goes to plan, the multi-tiered event will allow up to 1,200 rising juniors and seniors to participate in one of three staged skills challenges that evaluate talent on a home-grown scale never before seen in South Carolina.
“Our ultimate goal is to make our series the best in the country. We’re trying to be unique in ways of doing that,” said Dean Boyd, one of the event’s two primary organizers and the head coach at York. “We can give them a lot more exposure that’s validated. It’s being run by the coaches who are coaching them every day. This is an organized combine that exposes our kids to colleges.”
The Palmetto Series will be held in three locations, each on a different date to maximize participation. The Midlands section will kick things off April 30 at River Bluff High School. The next day, the Upper State section will take place at York High School. Then, on May 7, the Lower State section will be run at Summerville High School.
All three will include standard combine events such as the 40-yard dash, L-Cone, high jump and others, not to mention height, weight, wingspan and hand measurements.
The combine has partnered with Catapult Sports and Simply Fast to handle the numerical side of things using high-end, wearable technology, and the SCFCA is in talks with a college athletics program in North Carolina to handle video requirements that would then allow every athlete to have additional film to show potential recruiters.
While Boyd and White Knoll assistant Neal Smith will be in charge, this is clearly more of an all-hands-on-deck endeavor. Each of the three sites will have upwards of 30 high school coaches staffing the event.
“This is also our answer to helping our juniors and seniors get the publicity,” Smith said. “These juniors, due to COVID, are a year behind. The seniors are a year behind. This is the Football Coaches Association’s answer to having legitimate, verifiable data on all these athletes. I think that our state hasn’t sponsored a true recruiting platform outside of the recruiting fair. I think we’re behind the 8-ball there. This is a step in the right direction to create an actual coaching and recruiting platform for our players.”
In addition to the long-term benefits, the combine will also serve as an evaluation period for Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl coaching staff, allowing them to see more rising seniors at one time. Rising juniors will be evaluated for possible selection to the Joanne Langfitt Junior Showcase skills challenge, an event that debuted in 2021 and is tied to the Touchstone Energy Bowl. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas has yet to partner with the series, though Smith said he was hopeful for a connection there as well.
For him, this was about everyone getting what they needed in a one-stop-shop format.
Participating in the combines isn’t required to play in the all-star events, although it is encouraged. Selection for the Palmetto Series will be based upon nominations from high school coaches. Each school can nominate five seniors and five juniors, and each school who does so will be guaranteed at least two spots.
Each event will split up the rising juniors and seniors and is expected to last approximately 3.5 hours. All three locations will have a different speaker at the midway point while equipment is cleaned prior to the groups flipping fields.
Nominations for all three will be due by April 1, with initial selections released April 4 and final rosters announced on April 22. Each player will be charged $25 to participate. Smith and Boyd said the fee structure was set to cover costs and produce some ownership stake, not to make a profit.
“There are a lot of people running these things as a fly-by-night and the information isn’t getting where it needs to go,” Boyd said. “There’s just not a lot of validity to them. And they’re charging them $175-$200 to do them. I don’t think our kids were getting what they needed out of those things. Because we’re supposedly experts in this area, we can run these [efficiently]. We not only need laser times and GPS systems, but we need film. We need cut-ups of those films for recruiters.”
Said Smith: “This is our way to [legitimize] South Carolina. It’s real data, and it’s accurate.”
