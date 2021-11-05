Myrtle Beach knows winning a state championship won’t be this easy, that eventually it will face a squad capable of ending the dream.
On Friday night, the Seahawks made sure this wasn’t that night.
Myrtle Beach dropped one-win Midland Valley 56-19 to open the playoffs at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. It was an expectedly lopsided result against an overmatched opponent, and it moved the top-ranked team in Class 4A one step closer to its ultimate goal.
Celebration time? Not even close.
This was about taking care of business.
“We just have to dominate. If we dominate every game, I know we’re going to win,” quarterback Ryan Burger said after he lit up Midland Valley for five first-half touchdowns.
“In playoff football, anybody can beat you at any time. We just have to prepare the best we can and be ready to play.”
Against the Mustangs, the Seahawks were more than prepared.
Burger was efficient early, completing 15-of-16 passes to six different receivers. Part of that was a way to get others involved — as eventually someone will be better prepared to stop Clemson commit Adam Randall. On Friday, it started with Jake Doty, who caught five first-quarter passes for 97 yards and two scores.
Randall snagged a couple passes, freshman Jon Simmons had four, running back Malachi Washington had two to go along with 102 first-half rushing yards and a touchdown, Kenny Brown added a touchdown on his lone reception of the game and even lightly used receiver Jason Nash caught a touchdown from Burger and then added his second career score from Wyatt Cannon in the second half.
Midland Valley got on the board early with a 5-yard touchdown pass from T.J. McElmurray to Evan Phillips. But in its ensuing 17 plays, only four went for positive yards. It was a big reason why Burger, Doty and most of the rest of the offensive starters didn’t come back out on the field in the second half with the Seahawks leading 49-7.
“When we get into the playoffs, we have to continue to get better and grow,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “We’re close to being a great football team. But we have to come back to work on Monday and keep pushing to becoming a great team.”
Looking like one Friday wasn’t really in question — at least not on paper.
Midland Valley was one of the two Class 4A lower state teams to earn at-large bids. Even that last part was something of a misnomer, given that of the 18 playoff-eligible teams in that lower state, 16 of them make the postseason. Midland Valley applied for a spot (and received it) despite going 1-9 and allowing an average of 37 points per game while playing mostly lower-level opponents.
Still, first-year coach Earl Chaptman wanted his team to get a taste of the playoffs as part of his plan to get Midland Valley to a spot where it was not all that long ago. Consider that in 2015, it was the Mustangs who ended Myrtle Beach’s playoff hopes in the lower state finals.
This time around, the meeting was much earlier in the playoffs, and the Seahawks (8-1) were clearly the much more developed squad.
Now, they’ll inch up the competition ladder and take on Aiken next Friday at home in the second round. It won’t quite be the upper-echelon opponent, and Myrtle Beach will be considered a heavy favorite again.
Either way, the Seahawks will consider it another work day.
“The little details matter, and we have to perfect them every day,” Burger said. “We need to think quick and play quick and practice really well to have another good game next week.”
