When you play in Region VI-4A, it’s tough to circle one game on the slate over the summer.
Rivalries can mean more in some years, quite a bit shakes out and then a surprise team or two starts tinkering with the status quo. Last year it was North Myrtle Beach. This time around, it’s South Florence.
As such, everyone will be paying attention to Myrtle Beach’s trip to face the Bruins on Friday.
The game — one that looked like just another region contest between two good teams as recently as two months ago — is now going to decide who wins the region championship.
“You never know who is going to be good,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “Going into the season this year, we knew West Florence had a lot of guys coming back. We knew Hartsville was going to be a little young. But it’s hard until you start seeing everyone play.
“I know [South] played a lot of young kids last year. You’ve got tons of experience coming back. But you’ve got tons of experience coming back that’s playing in the toughest region in South Carolina. You have no choice but to get better.”
Wilson’s comment about how strong this region is will be (again) tested in November. At least five of its teams will make the playoffs, with all signs pointing to those guaranteed berths belonging to Myrtle Beach, South Florence, Hartsville, West Florence and North Myrtle Beach, possibly even in that seeding order based on where everyone stands heading into Week 9 of the regular season.
All five of those teams have been ranked at some point this season, with Myrtle Beach (No. 3), South Florence (No. 6) and West Florence (No. 9) appearing in last week’s top 10, with North Myrtle Beach receiving votes.
The Seahawks stand to move up a spot or two this week following former No. 1 A.C. Flora’s loss last Friday.
That will lead us to Friday, where the two 4-0 teams in the region will have their final big test. Regardless of who comes out on top, the winner will have locked up the No. 1 playoff seed, one that carries a ton of weight.
The Region VI-4A champion will have home-field advantage throughout the lower state finals. Of course, that’s as long as they survive long enough to reach it. But traversing this region first is a staunch indicator that either team could.
Since 2016, when the state expanded to five classifications, a team currently in this region has qualified for the state championship each season. Yes, the first two years were when Hartsville was a member of the old Region VI-4A (when Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Wilson were members of Region VII-4A and West Florence and South Florence were Class 5A squads). But it goes to show how much the current grouping is worth collectively.
Consider this, since that 2016 season, when the Seahawks, Chiefs and Wilson formed the first bulk of the current region, 2018 when Hartsville and Darlington joined on and 2020 when West and South did the same, there have been four different region champions, with only North Myrtle Beach doubling up.
Will there be a fifth different region title winner in 2021? Or will Myrtle Beach add itself to the limited list of the two-time champs?
We’ll find out Friday.
GREEN SEA FLOYDS FLIRTING WITH ITS OWN REGION TITLE
During most of August and September when teams were forced to reduce practices and cancel games, it wasn’t because of outright team quarantines. It was typically tied to a position group being out or even 10-15 players.
At Green Sea Floyds, though, it was everyone.
Coach Joey Price’s team lost 28 of its first 41 days, as positive tests led to full quarantines. Adding that to everything else we knew about the Trojans entering the season — namely that it was having to replace all-everything running back Jaquan Dixon — Green Sea Floyds is clearly one of the big surprise teams of 2021.
If they win their next two games (at Hannah-Pamplico Friday and at Lake View next week), the Trojans will win the Region V-1A title.
“Our kids have worked hard. We lost a lot off those teams who came up here and did what they did [winning the 2018 and 2019 state championships],” Price said. “We’re struggling right now to get a recreation team started again. I give our kids credit for getting into the weight room.”
It made sense that Green Sea Floyds would be a bit overlooked toward the beginning of the year. Most tended to favor defending lower state champion Lake View. Then, Hannah-Pamplico started hot, as well.
It didn’t help that Price’s squad lost its season opener to Blacksburg on Aug. 27 and then didn’t play again for three more weeks.
Still, the Trojans just continued to improve.
Now, they’ve rattled off four straight victories, including region wins against Timmonsville and Johnsonville, and are atop the region standings. Great offensive line play has paved the way for running backs Colby Thorndyke (668 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Dan Johnson (570, 5 TDs). Price expected Johnson to be solid, and Thorndyke’s transfer into the area bolstered the offense.
Those two players are second and third, respectively, among Horry County’s rushing leaders.
If they can combine for two more big games before the end of the regular season, it could mean a region championship and a huge reward attached to it. The title winner from Region V earns a minimum of three home games in the playoffs.
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Eight of the nine Horry County teams will be in action this week, with four key region games on the docket around the area.
That includes the two aforementioned games for Myrtle Beach and Green Sea Floyds, as well as a pair of Region VI-5A contests that will further dictate that group’s playoff seeds.
Thursday:
Aynor (5-1) at Lamar (5-2)
Loris (3-5) at Kingstree (2-4)
Friday:
Green Sea Floyds (4-1, 4-0) at Hannah-Pamplico (3-2, 1-1)
Myrtle Beach (5-1, 4-0) at South Florence (7-1, 4-0)
Georgetown (0-7) at Conway (2-4)
St. James (3-2, 1-1) at Sumter (6-1, 2-0)
Socastee (1-4, 1-2) at Carolina Forest (3-4, 1-1)
Open: North Myrtle Beach (4-3, 2-3)
