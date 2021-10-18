When you play in Region VI-4A, it’s tough to circle one game on the slate over the summer.

Rivalries can mean more in some years, quite a bit shakes out and then a surprise team or two starts tinkering with the status quo. Last year it was North Myrtle Beach. This time around, it’s South Florence.

As such, everyone will be paying attention to Myrtle Beach’s trip to face the Bruins on Friday.

The game — one that looked like just another region contest between two good teams as recently as two months ago — is now going to decide who wins the region championship.

“You never know who is going to be good,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “Going into the season this year, we knew West Florence had a lot of guys coming back. We knew Hartsville was going to be a little young. But it’s hard until you start seeing everyone play.

“I know [South] played a lot of young kids last year. You’ve got tons of experience coming back. But you’ve got tons of experience coming back that’s playing in the toughest region in South Carolina. You have no choice but to get better.”

Wilson’s comment about how strong this region is will be (again) tested in November. At least five of its teams will make the playoffs, with all signs pointing to those guaranteed berths belonging to Myrtle Beach, South Florence, Hartsville, West Florence and North Myrtle Beach, possibly even in that seeding order based on where everyone stands heading into Week 9 of the regular season.

All five of those teams have been ranked at some point this season, with Myrtle Beach (No. 3), South Florence (No. 6) and West Florence (No. 9) appearing in last week’s top 10, with North Myrtle Beach receiving votes.

The Seahawks stand to move up a spot or two this week following former No. 1 A.C. Flora’s loss last Friday.

That will lead us to Friday, where the two 4-0 teams in the region will have their final big test. Regardless of who comes out on top, the winner will have locked up the No. 1 playoff seed, one that carries a ton of weight.