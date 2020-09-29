While it may only be a conversation piece — as the state media polls hold no real value to playoff berths or seeds — Myrtle Beach fans are going to love talking about this.
The Seahawks not only retained their spot as the No. 1 team in Class 4A. They improved to unanimous status among the media voters this week.
Coach Mickey Wilson’s team defeated Darlington 69-0 in Week 1.
Meanwhile, Green Sea Floyds took a bit of a tumble after its loss to Lake View on Monday night. The Trojans fell to No. 5 in Class A after opening at No. 1 in the preseason polls last week.
North Myrtle Beach jumped three spots to No. 6 in Class 4A after defeating Hartsville 40-21, and both Carolina Forest (in Class 5A) and Aynor (in Class 3A) are the next team out in their respective polls.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (12)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. (tie) Fort Dorchester
Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. Goose Creek
8. Spring Valley
9. T.L. Hanna
10. River Bluff
Also receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Northwestern
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. AC Flora
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. West Florence
8. May River
9. Westside
10. Hartsville
Others receiving votes: Wilson, Greer, Laurens, York, Beaufort
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (10)
2. Wren (1)
3. Chapman (1)
4. Daniel
5. Belton Honea Path
6. Camden
7. Chester
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Union County
10. (tie) Oceanside Collegiate
10. (tie) Gilbert
Also receiving votes: Aynor, Strom Thurmond, Lake City
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Barnwell
3. Newberry
4. Gray Collegiate
5. Saluda
6. Cheraw
7. Timberland
8. Chesnee
9. Marion
10. (tie) Andrew Jackson
Batesburg Leesville
Also receiving votes: Pageland Central, Mullins
CLASS A
1. Lamar (4)
2. Lake View (2)
3. Ridge Spring – Monetta (1)
4. Southside Christian
5. Green Sea Floyds (3)
6. Wagener-Salley (2)
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Whale Branch
9. Blackville-Hilda
10. McCormick
Also receiving votes: C.E. Murray, Carvers Bay, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Branchville, Cross
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal
