Adam Randall and his older brother, Austin, used to create players of their own likenesses in NCAA ’14 on their Xbox, attaching themselves to various college teams.
On Christmas Day, one of four programs will get to start imagining their own futures with the high-profile Myrtle Beach receiver. Randall told MyHorryNews.com late Sunday evening that not only has he pared down his finalists to Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oregon, but that he’s now informed the coaching staff at one of those schools that he will verbally commit to them, nearly one full year before he can make anything official by signing a letter of intent.
“We were going to do it at Thanksgiving but we were fortunate to be playing still,” said Randall, referring to Myrtle Beach’s lower state title game appearance. “It’s a dream come true. It’s a gift for me to go play college ball at the school I wanted to.”
Randall, a near-universal selection for local and statewide honors this fall, was second in the area in receptions (46), receiving yards (924) and receiving touchdowns (nine), all behind only teammate J.J. Jones, who is expected to sign with North Carolina this week.
The younger of the two Seahawk standouts will have one more season to improve upon his own numbers, but it was clear before the jumbled 2020 campaign started that he was going to have his virtual pick of college options. Despite recruiting and visit restrictions, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Top 250 national receiver was pulling in Power Five offers left and right all year.
One date stuck out throughout the process, telling him how many options he was going to have.
“Especially when that Clemson one came in. I’ll always remember that. It was Sept. 1,” Randall said. “That night, everything hit for me. That same day, Oregon came in.”
Oregon was special for the junior because it was his team of choice as a youngster. Even though he’s never been out West, he was frequently donning Ducks gear along the South Carolina coast after watching former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota win the 2014 Heisman Trophy.
His connections with Tennessee and South Carolina are just as straightforward. His mother, Wanda, is a Gamecock graduate. Tennessee was among the first SEC schools to offer him and remained strong with its recruitment throughout.
In a matter of weeks, everyone else will know who sold him best.
“I’ve just been comfortable with this school for a long time now,” he said. “It’s about me working for that offer. When I got it, I was ecstatic. I worked for it long and hard.”
