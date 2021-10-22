For 55 minutes of real time, in the middle of the biggest regular-season game of the year, the Myrtle Beach offense split its time between the sideline and locker room and back to the sideline again.

The high-powered offense turned into a no-power offense as South Florence took temporary control of the Region VI-4A championship game with a field goal to end the first half and then a touchdown drive to start the second and chewed through 10 minutes of game time.

When the Seahawks touched the ball again, there was a quick three-and-out that had doubt creeping in. Myrtle Beach's defense returned the favor on the Bruins’ ensuing drive, and the Seahawks had little choice but to do their thing.

“After they ran the ball down our throat that first drive of the second half, [the defense] stepped up on the second drive. We got a stop and the three and out, and Ryan and I started making plays,” Randall said after the Seahawks clinched the region title with a 21-17 win at South Florence. … I’m thankful for our team, the ability to rally around each other.”

Myrtle Beach did rally — with a 10-play, 81-yard drive. Randall capped it with his third score of the night out of the team’s Rhino package, this time from 1-yard out.

The defense held South on two final drives, and the postgame celebration was a worthy one.

The Seahawks now possess the region crown, as well as home-field advantage throughout the Class 4A lower state playoffs. They did all that coming out of the toughest Class 4A region in the state.

“We’re gonna see a lot of these teams again — West Florence and South Florence and Hartsville — there’s no telling who we’re going to see again,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding, keep getting better. We’ve got five weeks and room to grow.”

There clearly is space for improvement.

Against the Bruins, the Myrtle Beach defense was subjected to some lengthy drives that took them out of their rhythm. South also pressured Seahawks quarterback Ryan into some tough throws. The senior finished the night a very uncharacteristic seven-of-15 for just 37 yards.