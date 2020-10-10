The Myrtle Beach Seahawks scored early and often during their Friday night rout of West Florence, with both the offense and defense racking up touchdowns.
The Seahawks (3-0, 2-0 region) lanced the Knights 51-14. The offense scored four rushing touchdowns, and the defense nearly matched those points with three touchdowns from two recovered fumbles and an interception.
“They’re a very good football team. It’s a good region win,” Myrtle Beach coach Micky Wilson said of West Florence. “Our region’s so tough, any time you get a region win, it’s great. And I’m just proud of our guys.”
On their opening possession, the Seahawks managed only a field goal. But they took advantage of West Florence’s inability to gain any momentum on their first drive. When West Florence tried to punt, Myrtle Beach swarmed the backfield, recovering a fumble by the punter and linebacker Keltron Bessant recovered the ball and ran it in for a touchdown.
On the Knights’ second drive, they still couldn’t get any points on the board and turned the ball over on downs, setting up Myrtle Beach’s offense for their first touchdown of the night.
Starting at their own 31, the Seahawks marched down the field while letting running backs Ben Herriott and Andrew Doss do the heavy lifting. The drive ended with a 25-yard rush by Doss, assisted by a block from wide receiver Adam Randall.
West Florence scored a touchdown on their third possession of the first half thanks to a run from quarterback George Floyd, and Myrtle Beach returned the favor, ending their next drive with a touchdown by running back Cam Ward.
The last score of the first half came from West Florence’s Terry McKithen. The Knights drove down the field starting from their own 31, and pushed it down to the Seahawks’ own 33 before McKithen rushed in to help put another 7 points on the board.
The first half ended with Myrtle Beach up 24-14. From there, the Seahawks carried their momentum, with Ward and Doss putting more points on the board. The Seahawks' defense also scored twice, from an interception and from a fumble recovery.
All Myrtle Beach’s offensive scoring during the game relied on the legs of two running backs, Doss and Ward.
“We like to mix it up,” Wilson said. “It keeps those guys fresh. Having multiple guys carry the ball kind of gives everybody a little bit of a break there, and they’re all good at it, so we’re going to keep doing that.”
Going into Friday night’s game, Myrtle Beach had completed 10 passing touchdowns to five rushing touchdowns this season.
But that ratio wasn’t on display against West Florence.
While Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger made a few solid completions, like a 16-yard pass to Randall on their first drive, Myrtle Beach’s four offensive touchdowns were all runs, two by Doss and two by Ward.
“I don’t like to run the ball," Wilson said. "I like to throw the ball, but we’re going to take what the defense gives us."
Next week, Myrtle Beach goes on the road to Hartsville, and Wilson said the Seahawks will keep working to improve.
“We’ve just got to get better at executing,” the coach said. “We had a couple drives there, especially late in the first half, and we could have scored some more points. Just some little silly stuff we’ve got to fix.”
