Region VI-5A did what it felt was in its best interests.
On Tuesday, Mickey Wilson did what was in Myrtle Beach’s.
The 13th year Seahawks football coach canceled his team’s Aug. 27 game against district foe Carolina Forest, yanking what was expected to be at least a $20,000 payday from the Panthers’ athletic budget. Instead, Myrtle Beach will head to Dillon and the two teams will split the revenue evenly.
It was a clear-cut response to Region VI-5A’s decision to play a double round-robin schedule that eliminated several non-region contests against lower classification teams.
“Region VI-5A really put some people in a bind from a scheduling standpoint, especially us,” Wilson said. “You look at it, and nowadays with COVID being in the picture, you have to adapt and adjust. We felt like it was a great opportunity to play one of the great programs in the state of South Carolina. Why not?
“You get to a point where you just have to move forward. I'm tired of messing around.”
On Aug. 5, the S.C. High School League stated in a memo that any game cancellations this fall based on COVID-19 considerations would not garner contract penalties.
Still, it wasn’t expected that two district teams, especially two that have a history of regular-season matchups, would become the poster child for that clause in the SCHSL memo. Horry County Schools Athletics Director Jason Cox did not return a message from MyHorryNews.com seeking comment on an obvious division between its longest-tenured football coach and its heaviest embedded region.
Carolina Forest Athletics Director Tripp Satterwhite did not respond to a message regarding his team’s Aug. 27 date. There are plenty of teams up and down the coast looking for games, so the Panthers should have little trouble finding one.
However, it is unlikely that any opponent would net the type of interest Myrtle Beach-Carolina Forest would. Two years ago, that matchup drew approximately 5,100 fans and was televised nationally on the Stadium network.
Myrtle Beach and Dillon splitting the gate from their replacement game will help pad the Seahawks’ budget this year. The team’s home game against Conway was eliminated via the Region VI-5A vote. Myrtle Beach’s road game against Socastee was also a casualty, leaving three holes on Wilson’s schedule.
Aynor and out-of-area schools Hartsville, West Florence and Lamar were among those also directly affected by Region VI-5A’s decision to play each other twice and shave off outside non-region games. The fact that it was enacted four days before the start of the regular season drew the ire of athletics directors and coaches who were affected by the moves.
That goes for Myrtle Beach, which decided a road game against a Class 3A opponent 90 minutes up the road was more beneficial than a 15-minute bus ride to a Class 5A foe from inside the district.
As recently as late Monday evening, Satterwhite still had the Myrtle Beach game on the Panthers’ schedule. With Horry County Schools removing any seating limitations for this fall, that one surely would have attracted a decent crowd again.
Just not this year.
Any available dates for either school are blocked by a region game for the other.
Wilson said he had decided by Tuesday morning to search for other games; the Seahawks football Twitter account advertised it not long after. Within hours, an agreement was in place to officially bump Carolina Forest and add Dillon.
The Wildcats spent a chunk of the 2000s regularly facing the Seahawks in either region or non-region games, often as precursor to either or both teams’ playoff runs. This time around, Myrtle Beach will enter as the No. 2 team in the preseason Class 4A polls while Dillon is No. 6 in Class 3A. Both teams have future NCAA Division-I players on their rosters, and both are part of a small group of schools expected to compete for their respective classes’ state championships.
Immediately, it’s a high-profile matchup that will get plenty of statewide attention.
Longterm, this type of move may become more of the norm for Myrtle Beach again. With talks already underway for the next two-year scheduling block for 2022 and 2023, Wilson indicated he may broaden his horizons again.
“The disappointment of what happened is probably a situation where you don’t want to make that decision right now on who you will play down the road,” he said. “But in the past, we played the Byrnes, the Charlotte Christians, the Richmonds. I think we need to get back to scheduling some of those games [instead of] the local games.”
