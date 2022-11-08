The Grand Strand’s football season hasn’t gone as planned.
Why should at least one of the teams still around in the playoffs have it any differently this week?
Myrtle Beach will play its second-round game at West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to avoid the high winds and rains expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. The move comes after the two teams were forced to move their Region VI-4A opener in September to a Wednesday slot, as well.
“We are working on a long-term deal to play West Florence on Wednesday from now on,” Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson joked. “Living on the coast with these storms, we always have to be ready to adapt and adjust to schedule changes. [West coach Jody] Jenerette and [West Athletics Director Greg] Johnson have been amazing with communicating through this situation.”
The two teams’ first game this year was closer than expected, with West winning 25-21. However, it took a Myrtle Beach fumble at the goal line on the last meaningful snap of the game for the Knights to hold on and win that region opener.
That game was at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, while the rematch will be at West Florence, courtesy of the Knights’ better region finish.
At least for now, the area’s other remaining team, Carolina Forest, is still planning on playing its second-round game on Friday as originally scheduled. The Panthers will be playing Goose Creek in the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.
The staffs from both teams considered changing the day of the game, taking into consideration potential field wear and tear from the storm, before electing to stick with Friday. The winner of that game will play the winner of Wednesday’s Berkeley-Fort Dorchester game, another contest that was moved up two days.
While Carolina Forest won both of the two previous playoff match-ups with Goose Creek, the Gators did win another playoff game against the Panthers in 2015, Marc Morris’s second season at the helm.
SECOND-ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES
Myrtle Beach (5-6) at West Florence (10-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m., Wednesday
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | West Florence 25, Myrtle Beach 21 (Sept. 28)
About the game | Most of the state knows the 2,000-yard rushers by name. They’re getting Division-I offers and, in some cases, have already verbally committed. With West Florence’s Darren Lloyd, he’s often considered a product of Jody Jenerette’s system. The senior and first-year starter, though, has cut his teeth with a hard-nosed running style that has already led to 1,873 yards and 24 touchdowns this season. Myrtle Beach has seen it first hand, as Lloyd ran for 175 yards and a score in the Sept. 28 game at Doug Shaw. Considering Lloyd has two 300-yard rushing games in the last three weeks (seriously), keeping him off the field and/or putting up points when the Seahawks are on offense is of the utmost importance in this game.
Carolina Forest (7-4) at Goose Creek (5-6)
Time | 7:30 p.m., Friday
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 35, Goose Creek 28 (2020 playoffs)
About the game | While Goose Creek is pretty close to a balanced offense in terms of passes vs. carries, the Gators are anything but when it comes to production. Quarterback Drew Moore has already thrown for 2,333 yards and 22 touchdowns this year. Much of that has come since the team launched region play at the beginning of October, when Goose Creek got its footing after a tough non-region schedule. Moore’s two favorite targets, senior Troy Reid (1,053 yards, 11 touchdowns) and Davion Malloy (796, seven) can be a menace, especially when they’re both cranked up and giving defenses fits. Carolina Forest, which handled Goose Creek during a preseason scrimmage, clearly has the types of weapons to get into a shootout, but at some point, the Panthers will need a few stops to help their chances of beating the Gators in the playoffs for a third time in four seasons.
