Right around the time Myrtle Beach needed him the most, Michael Gillard hit a different level.
The senior took a positional change in stride, and while the Seahawks found a quicker-than-normal exit from the postseason, the Seahawk linebacker’s stretch run was one to be remembered.
Gillard’s high school career has been over for a few weeks. Not before, however, the MyHorryNews.com All-County Defensive Player of the Year made a lasting impression.
“It says a lot about him,” Seahawk coach Mickey Wilson said of the senior’s play while Myrtle Beach as a whole was struggling. “He could have easily slowed down, so to speak. But he didn’t. He continued to grind and play hard.”
Gillard’s story was one of quick success. However, it was what he did from the start of region play that put an exclamation point on his relatively short high school career.
As a senior, he put up 118.5 total tackles (81 solo, 75 assisted). He also had 14.5 tackles for loss and forced four fumbles, recovered another, scored a defensive touchdown and recorded a sack.
Many of those stats were a pure product of how he excelled during the biggest part of the year. Against Hartsville in the second region game of the year, he put up 16.5 total stops. The next week against South Florence, he added another 13.5. Then, after a disappointing region finish sent the Seahawks to May River as an at-large team in the playoffs, Gillard forced a fumble and put up 12 tackles to help Myrtle Beach upset the Sharks.
All told, from the start of Region VI-4A play through the second round of the playoffs, Gillard had 74.5 tackles and nine tackles for loss - a small bit of solace for a team that had its worst season in 20 years.
“It’s very hard. We let the community down,” Gillard said. “Nobody is used to a Myrtle Beach losing team. It hit the whole city differently.”
But?
“I can’t give up on them,” he said, “because they didn’t give up on me.”
That’s where the other part of Gillard’s story becomes clear.
The eventual standout walked away from football after his freshman season, prioritizing a pair of jobs over football in 2020. It was only after Wilson and Gillard bumped into each other at one of those gigs that the coach was able to talk the player into returning.
First, during the 2021 season, Gillard was a cornerback. He recorded 36.5 tackles and picked off a pass last year, but after clear-cut gains in the weight room during the offseason, he transitioned to linebacker.
And became a leader.
From players who will be back in uniform next season to the coach in charge of the program, Gillard’s final year was about adjustments and making the most of them.
“To come out his junior year and start as a corner, then his senior year moving him up to linebacker, to do what he did was pretty phenomenal,” Wilson said. “From corner to outside linebacker is a big move. To handle it like he did speaks volumes. He’s got a great nose for the football. You could see that.”
MYHORRYNEWS.COM ALL-COUNTY DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Michael Gillard
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | One of two local selections for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, Gillard piled up 118.5 total tackles, including 81 solo, and 14.5 tackles for loss. The one-time cornerback finished his two-year Seahawk career with 155 total tackles.
CJ Cox
School | Loris
Position | Defensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Finished the season with 69 total tackles and 24 tackles for loss and his varsity career with 52 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.
Emmanuel Deas
School | Aynor
Position | Defensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Four-year member of Aynor varsity team and three-year two-way starter finished his senior season with 40 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
Javon Johnson
School | Loris
Position | Defensive line
Grade | Sophomore
Year in review | Finished this season up with another 17 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks to go along with 52.5 tackles in nine games. Possible four-year starter already over 100 career total stops.
Renardo Parks
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Defensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Big edge rusher ended his senior season with 84 tackles, nine sacks and three fumble recoveries. Had at least eight stops in five different games.
Arber Lekani
School | Socastee
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | First-time inside linebacker ended his final season at Socastee with 55.5 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, a pick and a sack.
Semaj Whittington
School | Conway
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Third-year varsity starter wrapped up his career with 55 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble while also handling punting duties.
Cameron Faircloth
School | Loris
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Snagged a pair of touchdowns while also recording 52.5 tackles and 13 tackles for loss to wrap up a distinguished and productive three-year varsity career.
Issiah Brown
School | St. James
Position | Linebacker
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Ended the 2022 season with 59.5 total tackles and a fumble recovery to go along with 288 rushing yards and an offensive touchdown.
Chase Sturgeon
School | North Myrtle Beach
Position | Defensive back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Chiefs’ leading tackler finished the season with 60 total stops, three tackles for loss, three pass breaks up and a fumble recovery in 11 games.
Jamuari Davis
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Defensive back
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Added a pair of interceptions to go along with 46 tackles despite opposing teams throwing downfield against him an estimated 11 times all season.
Justin Hill
School | Conway
Position | Defensive back
Grade | Junior
Year in review | While splitting time between corner and safety, put up 61 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass break ups and an interception.
Daniel Deneen
School | St. James
Position | Punter/kicker
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection averaged 40.4 yards per punt, put 74% of his kickoffs in the end zone and hit 5-of-10 field goal attempts and 27-of-30 extra points.
