More than an hour before kickoff Friday, the play clocks at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium flashed “8”.

Over and over again.

Default re-start setting? Yes. A reminder that Myrtle Beach star receiver Adam Randall, donning his No. 8 jersey, was about to have another big game? Always possible.

But for everything Randall and senior quarterback Ryan Burger have been able to accomplish, for all the noise the two future NCAA Division-I football players have made, the long-term potential of this team gets so much better with performances by a player coach Mickey Wilson hoped would develop this year.

Sophomore tailback Malachi Washington delivered against Hartsville, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns and hauling in four passes for another 47 yards. It was shades of some of the team’s best seasons, when the expected spread passing attack is bolstered by a strong running back who can do a bit of everything.

“When we have a back who can catch the ball out of the backfield, it just makes us so much more dynamic,” Wilson said. “He’s a great young man. He’s gotten so much better. I’m so proud of him. He’s been working his tail off, and he had a great football game.”

Myrtle Beach steamrolled Hartsville, and diving into the numbers from the 47-14 victory, it was easy to see Washington was one of the biggest reasons why.

In total, he touched the ball 29 times (25 carries, four receptions). Of those, 11 resulted in first downs or touchdowns. Conversely, he was stopped behind the line of scrimmage just three times the entire game, including once when the team was just attempting to burn up some clock midway through the fourth quarter.

Although Washington had a 100-yard rushing game against lowly Darlington in September, Friday was every bit the breakout game for a player who had all of 54 rushing yards last season and is now among the Top 10 ball carriers in Horry County.

It’s safe to say that Washington was feeling it after the postgame scrum.