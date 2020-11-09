Ryan Burger gained his starting job at Myrtle Beach when his predecessor was injured late last year.
Now, it is a Burger injury that is handing off the job — at least for now.
Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson said the left foot injury Burger suffered during Friday’s loss at North Myrtle Beach will almost assuredly sideline the junior quarterback for this week’s Class 4A playoff opener at South Aiken, if not longer.
“It’s football. It’s going to happen,” Wilson said Monday night. “We’ve had some bad luck with the QBs over the years, but it’s part of the game — especially in a year when we didn’t have the offseason.”
Burger was injured late in the first half last week. He came off the field under his own power but was ruled out during halftime.
Burger is being listed as week-to-week and could return to the field this year, especially if the Seahawks can put together some type of an extended run. And just how Myrtle Beach will attempt that in his absence appears to be a quarterback-by-committee scenario.
Wilson said both senior starting receiver Ryan Burch and sophomore backup quarterback Jake Doty will take snaps this week in preparation for South Aiken. Doty’s only passes this year came in the game against North Myrtle Beach; Burch has attempted just three passes in games but has frequently taken snaps in practice.
The Seahawks will also likely rely upon their Rhino package, a heavy backfield scheme that features direct snaps to ball carriers. Myrtle Beach made waves last year by utilizing it while Burger acclimated to the starting role after Luke Doty — now a freshman at South Carolina — injured his throwing hand in the first round of the playoffs, ending his prep career.
Burger was inserted into the lineup at that time and played well, helping Myrtle Beach to the Class 4A title game. Using that as a springboard into 2020, Burger was by far the area’s leading passer this fall. In seven games, he threw for 1,660 yards and 17 touchdowns while completing better than 66% of his passes.
Few football followers around the state believe Myrtle Beach or its quarterback position to be snake-bit — especially since the team has won two state championships and played for another in the past seven-plus seasons. However, this is also the third time since 2014 that that team’s primary quarterback has been forced out of the playoffs because of injury.
Drayton Arnold — one year after leading the Seahawks to the 2013 championship — missed the 2014 postseason. Then, last season, Luke Doty’s injury removed the would-be South Carolina Mr. Football from the equation.
