On Monday, the decorated Myrtle Beach senior quarterback’s family and coaches were informed that while the hand injury he sustained last week in the playoff opener is not as bad as initially feared, he’ll need at least some time before he can suit up again. That means when the Seahawks face North Myrtle Beach at home this week in the second round, Doty could very well be a spectator.
“It’s a tough situation,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “I hope he can get healthy quickly.”
Wilson would not get into specifics about the injury, which occurred in the first half of the win over Lakewood last week and forced Doty to the sidelines. His right hand was placed in a splint and his thumb was immobilized.
After visiting with a specialist on Monday, Doty’s father, Bobby, said there is not believed to be significant damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, the one that connects the thumb to the hand. A tear and subsequent surgery — like what New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees endured earlier this year — would automatically end Luke Doty’s prep career.
Instead, there is at least some window of opportunity to return, although there is no telling what a clear-cut timeline would be.
Wilson said the team is classifying Doty as day-to-day, meaning that he’ll be continually evaluated by in-house staff and an outside orthopedic doctor throughout the week. He won’t practice at least for a couple days, but the coach did say that Doty could play Friday even if he was cleared as late as Thursday, stating his senior could be used in different ways.
Either way, it throws what has been a dynamic senior season into a loop. Through the first 10 games, the University of South Carolina verbal commitment has completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,876 yards and 25 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 408 yards and four scores.
In three seasons on the varsity, he’s thrown for 5,614 yards and 66 touchdowns. Adding his career rushing totals and some receiving yards during his sophomore season — when he split time between the two positions — and he’s accumulated 7,364 yards and 83 touchdowns worth of production.
Last summer, Doty was selected for the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback camp. Less than a month into his senior season, he was then named to the roster for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, followed shortly after by his spot as a finalist for the South Carolina Mr. Football award.
Each of the three previous Grand Strand players to be named to both the Mr. Football list and the Shrine Bowl roster all had their senior seasons drastically altered by injuries. Former Seahawk quarterback Everett Golson missed eight regular-season games in 2010 due to foot and hand injuries. Conway quarterback Mykal Moody watched the final three games of his 2012 season with a deep thigh bruise. And surgery to repair torn knee cartilage sidelined Conway receiver Bryan Edwards in the Tigers’ final games in 2015.
