Strong running by senior quarterback Tre Dunn and by junior running back Malachi Washington led the Myrtle Beach Seahawks to a 37-21 win over the St. James Sharks Friday night at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
The win improved the Seahawks' record to 1-2 with an away game coming up next week against the Socastee Braves. St. James, now 2-1, travels next week to Lake City.
The game Friday night remained close for much of the first half, with Seahawks running back Washington drawing first blood on a 1-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter.
However, St. James answered with a pick-six interception by the Sharks’ Ja’ Saan Faulkner with 5:42 left in the first quarter. Faulkner’s 20-yard scamper to the end zone made the score St. James 7, Myrtle Beach 6.
That’s as close as the game would be for the rest of the evening.
Seahawks quarterback Dunn would score on a 30-yard keeper just before the end of the first quarter, making the score Myrtle Beach 13, St. James 7.
After some big yardage gains by the Seahawks’ elusive Malachi Washington, Dunn again took the football and scampered around the right side of the line for a 24-yard gain and touchdown with a little over 9 minutes left in the second quarter.
At that point it was Myrtle Beach 20, St. James 7.
But the Sharks didn’t fold.
St. James quarterback Connor Schwalm completed a long pass to wide receiver Ben Sandt, giving the Sharks a first down at the Seahawks’ 35 yard line. Another pass was completed to Sharks’ receiver Markey Faulkner, advancing the ball to the 26. From there, Schwalm tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Faulkner, resulting in the score, with 6:47 left in the second quarter, tightening to Myrtle Beach 20, St. James 14.
Shortly before halftime, Myrtle Beach blocked a St. James punt, giving the Hawks the ball at the Sharks’ 14 yard line. Hawks senior kicker Eleftherios Kontos split the uprights for a 35-yard field goal with less than a minute left in the first half. That brought the score to Myrtle Beach 23, St. James 14.
The first half of the game saw both teams consistently fighting hard in a contest that had few penalties. It was a contest of clean football featuring solid running by Dunn and Washington, some scrambling for short yardage by Sharks’ quarterback Schwalm and booming high punts by the Sharks’ Daniel Deneen.
In the second half, with 5:43 left in the third quarter, Hawks’ running back Washington cracked the middle of the line of scrimmage and burst in the clear, untouched for a 40-yard run to the end zone, widening the score to Hawks 30, Sharks 14.
The Hawks’ Dunn had a quarterback keeper for a 29-yard touchdown run with 2:59 left in the third quarter.
Late in the game, the never-day-die Sharks’ offense completed a long touchdown pass, making the score Myrtle Beach 37, St. James 21. But it was all over at that point for a St. James team that had opened the season with two wins.
Seahawks head coach Mickey Wilson gladly took the victory.
“We just needed to get a win,” he said after meeting with his players. “St. James is a much improved football team. I’m proud of my team. Proud of our coaches. And we played well at times.”
Wilson said the Seahawks will continue to improve as the season progresses.
“We’re still growing and trying to get better and hopefully we’ll continue on that path,” he said.
He said Socastee, the Seahawks’ opponent next week, will present a challenge. He called the Braves’ football team well coached and much improved.
“We played ’em in the kickoff practice and they gave us a good little run, so I know they’ll be well coached and ready to go,” Wilson said.
The Seahawks’ big left senior guard, 6 foot 4-inch 260 pound Landing Sauls, said after the Hawks’ win Friday night that he and his teammates do the same thing every game.
“We come out there after working hard all week and all we can hope to do is hit people in the mouth and work as hard as we can,” Sauls said. “These guys (St. James) I mean they played a good game tonight and there’s nothing else left to say. They put a good effort in."
