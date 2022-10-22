FLORENCE | Friday was a night where a lot of things seemed to click for Mickey Wilson’s football team.
Because of that, Myrtle Beach earned its first region win of the year in dramatic fashion — a second-half comeback win over Wilson, 61-58, that puts the Seahawks in a favorable position to earn a postseason berth.
“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Wilson said after the shootout. “One of the things we talked about at halftime was just handling all of this adversity and coming out with some guts. I’m just so proud of the way they did that. We didn’t play well in the first half, but I’m proud because coming back and getting a win in this region is always a tough thing to do.”
Plenty went right for the Seahawks on Friday.
You could point to the standout play in the trenches, multiple timely defensive stops or a relatively penalty-free game on both sides of the ball.
But the rushing attack — led by Malachi Washington and Cam Ward — won standout honors for being the story of the night.
In a word, the Myrtle Beach ground game was unstoppable.
Washington went over 200 yards for the game in the third quarter, while Ward simply didn’t miss a beat when Washington was provided with a break.
Quarterback Wyatt Cannon’s offense was multi-faceted when it was needed on Friday, but the ultimate game plan was clear — run the football, stretch the field, and trust in the ground game.
“Our offensive line did an amazing job tonight,” Wilson said. “We were really able to run the football and get the positive yards that we needed, pretty much on every play. And because of that, we were able to set up some of the shots we had in the end zone late in the game. Those guys put us in a position to win that game.”
To say Friday’s game was anything but a back-and-forth offensive clinic would be a misrepresentation.
To the tune of almost 120 total points, the action never stopped moving.
Wilson had plenty of answers for the Myrtle Beach defense, but it was never enough to truly break open the score. The Seahawks kept answering, and used a late Wilson turnover to solidify the region win.
After Cannon connected on a 33-yard touchdown strike to put the Seahawks up, 54-50 with just over five minutes to play, Wilson fumbled the ensuing kickoff — a squib kick — that went right into the hands of a Myrtle Beach defender.
Plenty of time still remained, but the Myrtle Beach offense went to what it knew best on Friday night to wrap things up — run, run, run — to set up a game-sealing pass.
The unit took off over three minutes of clock after the fumble recovery and then converted a 4th-and-7, a touchdown pass from Cannon to Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl selection Jake Doty, capturing a two-score advantage that would ultimately be enough to clinch the victory.
The offense took charge on Friday, but Myrtle Beach will still need to answer the questions that exist on defense moving ahead.
Over the last three games, the Seahawks defense has allowed 196 total points, an average of 65 points per game over a key region stretch in the month of October.
It allowed 82 points to Hartsville.
South Florence scored 56 on the Myrtle Beach defense last Friday.
Now, with Wilson’s 58 on Friday night, it’s a talking point that won’t be going away.
But for the Seahawk coaching staff, the message remains the same: slowly get better and set up a postseason run.
“We started a true freshman at middle linebacker tonight, and he played extremely well, but he’s a true freshman,” Wilson said when asked about the defense’s struggles. “We really just have to keep getting better all the way around…
“We have to get another win, try to get in the playoffs and make some noise. That’s what it’s all about right now”
Friday’s win over Wilson sets up Myrtle Beach favorably for its postseason chances.
With the win, the Seahawks now just need to defeat North Myrtle Beach next Friday to earn fourth place in the region and an automatic bid to the postseason. The team could still make the playoffs with a loss to North Myrtle Beach, but the path would become slightly more complicated depending on other results.
Kickoff for next Friday’s battle with North Myrtle Beach is set for 7:30 p.m.
