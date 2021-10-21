Another lopsided win plus former top-ranked team A.C. Flora's narrow loss helped Myrtle Beach move up one spot to No. 2 in this week's Class 4A football rankings.
The Seahawks are now behind only Greenville. Myrtle Beach actually had more first-place votes, but didn't have enough overall votes to leapfrog the Raiders.
Elsewhere in Horry County, Aynor is at No. 9 again this week after its 30-18 victory over Loris, and Green Sea Floyds moved into the rankings at No. 10 after receiving votes a week ago.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Sumter
7. Lexington
8. Spring Valley
9. Hillcrest
10. Byrnes
Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Chapin, Goose Creek, Summerville
Class 4A
1. Greenville (6)
2. Myrtle Beach (8)
3. South Pointe
4. A.C. Flora (3)
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. York
8. Irmo
9. West Florence
10. May River
Others receiving votes: Beaufort, South Aiken
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Aynor
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Timberland
6. Christ Church
7. Phillip Simmons
8. Barnwell
9. Saluda
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, St. Joseph’s
Class A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Baptist Hill
5. Whale Branch
6. Ridge Spring-Monetta
7. Lake View
8. Dixie
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Green Sea Floyds
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, C.E. Murray, Branchville, Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Williston-Elko, Great Falls, Denmark-Olar
This week’s voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA, Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald
