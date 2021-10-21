Another lopsided win plus former top-ranked team A.C. Flora's narrow loss helped Myrtle Beach move up one spot to No. 2 in this week's Class 4A football rankings.

The Seahawks are now behind only Greenville. Myrtle Beach actually had more first-place votes, but didn't have enough overall votes to leapfrog the Raiders.

Elsewhere in Horry County, Aynor is at No. 9 again this week after its 30-18 victory over Loris, and Green Sea Floyds moved into the rankings at No. 10 after receiving votes a week ago.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Sumter

7. Lexington

8. Spring Valley

9. Hillcrest

10. Byrnes

Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, Chapin, Goose Creek, Summerville

Class 4A

1. Greenville (6)

2. Myrtle Beach (8)

3. South Pointe

4. A.C. Flora (3)

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. York

8. Irmo

9. West Florence

10. May River

Others receiving votes: Beaufort, South Aiken

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Aynor

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Timberland

6. Christ Church

7. Phillip Simmons

8. Barnwell

9. Saluda

10. Wade Hampton

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, St. Joseph’s

Class A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Baptist Hill

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. Dixie

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Green Sea Floyds