Football coaches are starting to speak out more and more.
A season already ravaged by cancellations and quarantines once again smacked the Grand Strand and Pee Dee in the face on Thursday with the announcement that Myrtle Beach had to scrap this week’s high-profile game at Dillon. It is the Seahawks’ second quarantine of the year, chasing a team-mandated one from July.
This time, according to coach Mickey Wilson, the player losses were attributed to exposures from in-person school.
“This week alone, I’ve gotten 17, 18 phone calls. It’s just not very fun. It doesn’t make it fun anymore,” Wilson said. “Whenever you put 1,400, 1,500 people in a building and they’re all sitting in a class, one person tests positive and everyone has to go home.”
The Seahawks’ game next week at home against St. James is also in jeopardy. The only difference for that one is Wilson will have the junior varsity squad available for call ups, something that wasn’t possible this week with that entire team in its own quarantine.
If that game can’t take place, Myrtle Beach will be one of two programs in Horry County who won’t start their season until at least Week 3. The Seahawks are currently slated to play Oceanside Collegiate at The Citadel Sept. 10, followed by the Region VI-4A opener at Darlington.
Barring any other game cancellations, that would leave Myrtle Beach with a maximum of eight regular-season games.
That’s exactly where Socastee stands after it left Week 0 open and then went into a quarantine that prevented its game this week against Sumter and then next week’s game against St. James — the team Myrtle Beach picked up late.
At this point, eight games may not be all that bad.
Evidenced by the interwoven web of cancellations, replacement games and new cancellations, teams are starting to come to grips with how little they may get out of this season. Green Sea Floyds is currently sitting at seven scheduled games, and that took a last-minute, cross-state trip to Cherokee County to face Blacksburg this week.
Aynor coach Jason Allen, Carolina Forest’s Marc Morris and plenty of others were banging their head against the proverbial wall the last two weeks trying to find games.
Morris eventually caught a break when Fort Dorchester — one of the sacrifices of the Panthers’ original schedule after Region VI-5A elected to double up — came open again this week thanks to another cancellation. Those two teams will meet Friday.
Aynor had opportunities to play, but elected to call off the search and have another open date.
Clearly, this isn’t just about one pocket of the state.
Wilson’s predecessor at Myrtle Beach, current Westside coach Scott Earley, had no choice but to cancel his team’s game Friday at Summerville early Thursday morning after positive tests and exposures cut his available roster to next to nothing.
Earley issued a strong warning for not only his players and families, but those around the state.
“If players and coaches don’t get vaccinated in the state of South Carolina, I doubt we’ll be able to play a football season,” Earley said. “We keep it real here. I tell my kids ‘If you don’t get vaccinated, we will not finish the year.’ [The Delta variant of COVID-19 is] a heat-seeking missile for adolescent males 12-20. I don’t know why. It just is. People think last year was bad? It isn’t going to touch this year.”
Like Wilson, Earley pointed out the differences from last fall’s virtual schooling to this year’s in-person classes. He also said it was about much more than football.
Still, that very visual reminder is there. More than half of the state’s teams have been affected by quarantines, either within their own program or when an opposing school had to cancel a game. It has led to public pleas for the S.C. High School League to pause the season. So far, that is not happening.
Naturally, it’s led to plenty of frustration.
“To not be able to put those guys on the field is really tough. It’s tough on the kids. It’s tough on the coaches,” Wilson said. “We have a chance to be very good in November and December. At the same time, we don’t know how this is going to play out.”
