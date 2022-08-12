ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS

Head coach: Mickey Wilson

Record: 137-31 in 13 seasons at Myrtle Beach and overall

Last year: 9-2, first place in Region VI-4A, lost in third round of state playoffs

Returning starters: 5 offense, 2 defense

Players to watch: QB Trey Dunn, WR Jon Simmons, WR Jake Doty, RB Cam Ward, S Michael Gillard, LB Ashton McSwain

Breakout candidate: WR Ethan Stokes transferred from Waccamaw midway through last season and spent the spring with the Seahawks’ baseball team and in football conditioning. That’s about how long it took for him to catch the eye of the offensive coaches.

Keys to success: The trick for Myrtle Beach this fall may be as simple as health. Depth is going to be an issue, especially along the lines. There are some solid players on both sides, but a key injury or two could be detrimental.