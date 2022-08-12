Jake Doty sees opposing schools smelling blood in the water.
The Myrtle Beach football team — one that has never finished worse than second in the region standings in 13 seasons under Mickey Wilson — is finally susceptible. After all, the Seahawks lost two of the best players in the state. They’re replacing nine overall starters on defense.
And a few of their opponents are freaking loaded.
Myrtle Beach has to be due for a down year, right?
Not if you ask Doty.
“It’s really just the standard at Myrtle Beach. We really just reload every year,” the senior receiver said. “We have a great coaching staff that can turn our talent into something better than what we start with.”
On the surface, it appears that this would be one of the staff’s bigger tasks, even more so than 2011 when the team was moving into the post-Everett Golson era or 2016 when Drayton Arnold and Brandon Sinclair moved on or even in 2020, when a pandemic was wreaking havoc on the offseason in the months after Jake Doty’s big brother, Luke, was departing for South Carolina.
It isn’t just that the star power of Ryan Burger or Adam Randall is gone. Most of the supporting cast is, too.
“We’ve been in this situation before,” Wilson said. “What you have to do is figure out what the pieces of the puzzle are. Sometimes, when you go through the preseason, you have to maneuver some guys around.
“We’ve learned as a staff together to try to be as good as you can be during region play and into the postseason.”
Still, it’s not as if the cupboard is completely bare. Wilson will have three offensive linemen with significant experience back in tow. And two high-level receivers in Doty and Jon Simmons will provide ample targets for quarterbacks Trey Dunn and Wyatt Cannon. Tailback Cam Ward will also return to that side of the ball in a more significant role after starring at linebacker each of the past two years.
That side of the ball will likely need to carry the load for a bit as a defense that returns only linebacker Ashton McSwain and safety Michael Gillard will be loaded with mostly inexperienced players.
They’ll need to gel while getting a taste of something new from the past few seasons. Myrtle Beach’s non-region schedule will include games against longtime rival Conway, which it hasn’t played since 2019, as well as former region foes Socastee (last played in 2019) and St. James (2017).
And that doesn’t mention the season opener against a stacked Camden squad.
“We’re going to have some bumps in the road,” Wilson said. “Hopefully, we’ll get better each week.”
For Doty, it will come down to pride stemming from this senior class.
“We’ve been together,” Doty said. “These are the guys we’ve grown up with. We’re going to make the most of it.”
