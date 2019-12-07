The score will be updated throughout the night.
Myrtle Beach 23 Wren 35 (FINAL)
* * *
Myrtle Beach had trailed in the second half or later in each of its first four playoff games.
Make that all five.
Wren’s offense — led by quarterback Joe Owens — spurred a frenetic first half to lead the Hurricanes to a 28-17 lead at halftime. Owens, who had 177 passing yards by the end of the first quarter, threw for four first-half touchdowns. He diced up Myrtle Beach’s defensive backs and failed to record at least one first down on a series just one time.
The Seahawks countered with a Ryan Burger-J.J. Jones touchdown pass, a Sullivan Hardin field goal and then with a Xayvion Knox scoring run with a little more than five minutes left in the half.
Myrtle Beach and Wren traded touchdowns in the third quarter.
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
Stay with myhorrynews.com for updates throughout the night.
