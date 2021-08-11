This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
Myrtle Beach looked at last year as an opportunity squandered.
It wasn’t who ended the Seahawks’ season, necessarily, but rather when. After falling to Region VI-4A rival North Myrtle Beach in the lower state finals, missing out on a third straight trip to the state championship game hurt.
“I think it was a letdown for everybody. Our expectation is to be in Columbia,” quarterback Ryan Burger said. “Our expectation is to beat Conway, win the region championship and win the state championship. It bothers me, because I feel like we should have been in it.”
Everyone who has been seeing the development since that blowout loss to the Chiefs — one of two the Seahawks suffered to North Myrtle Beach during last fall’s pandemic-shortened season — has seen a resolve toward righting the Seahawk ship.
Burger and fellow offensive star Adam Randall verbally committed (to Appalachian State and Clemson, respectively), something that will prevent some of the distractions in the next few months leading up to the December signing day.
And an offensive line that was piecemealed together last fall after the bare minimum of offseason work has now had eight months to develop further and provide the types of pockets that will allow coach Mickey Wilson and offensive coordinator Wes Streater their full playbook while concentrating on developing some other receivers — something the program has never had trouble doing.
“We’ve got some really good, experienced guys coming back, especially when you’re talking about Ryan and Adam on the forefront,” Wilson said. “We’ve got four offensive linemen back, which is something I’m very excited about. I think they’ll bring a whole different level to our team.”
Defensively, there is a returning standout on each tier of the secondary. Defensive end Tre Phillips, linebacker Cam Ward and defensive back Tyron Miles each can flip a game in a hurry. Replacing kicker and punter Sullivan Hardin will be no easy task. But like the receiver position, the next stabilizing force there is seemingly always around the next corner.
Clearly, the preseason hype that will be attached to the Seahawks prior to their season opener at Carolina Forest on Aug. 27 isn’t just another batch of youthful enthusiasm.
Myrtle Beach will enter the season as one of a small number of contenders to compete for the lower state championship. Do that, and they’ll be right back in Columbia for the third time in four seasons.
“I’m much more comfortable [than this time a year ago],” Burger said. “Last year, we didn’t have an offseason. It was just tough for the younger guys. With this full offseason, we’ve been able to focus on film and get after it in the weight room.”
