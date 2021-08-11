ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS

Head coach: Mickey Wilson

Record: 128-29 in 12 seasons at Myrtle Beach and overall Last year: 7-3, 2nd place in Region VI-4A, Class 4A Lower State runner up

Returning starters: Six offense, six defense

Players to watch: QB Ryan Burger, WR Adam Randall, LT Wade White, CB Tyron Miles, DE Tre Phillips

Breakout candidate: Tailback Malachi Washington is going to get his carries this year, and with a stacked offensive line in front of him, he should have some considerable production.

Keys to success: Staving off the hype machine that fre- quently follows around the Myrtle Beach football program will be no different this fall. The Seahawks have an experienced and talented squad that could easily play for a state champi- onship.