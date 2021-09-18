Heading into this week's game against Darlington, Myrtle Beach focused on sharpening some of their lesser-known offensive weapons.
Veteran quarterback Ryan Burger and star wideout Adam Randall impressed in the team’s season-opening win over Oceanside Collegiate, but the Seahawks knew they would need to get more production out of their running game and other receivers to make the kind of playoff run they’re eyeing.
What they got Friday was a 76-0 steamrolling of Darlington.
“That’s what we looked to prove this week,” Burger said. “That we can dominate as a team, have some other guys make some plays offensively. I think it was a really good win for us.”
Running back Malachi Washington, wideout Jake Doty, running back Cam Ward and receiver Jon Simmons each scored a pair of touchdowns in the team’s first region win of the season. Burger threw four touchdown passes, including a 37-yard shot to his favorite target Randall, in the first half before sitting out the final two quarters.
Other than representing a win in the region column, Friday's game was essentially a tuneup before the Seahawks host powerhouse Fort Dorchester next week. Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said he wanted to correct some things he’d noticed in the team’s season opener against Oceanside.
“I felt like mentally we made a lot of mistakes,” he said of that 34-31 win on Sept. 10. “And of course it was the first football game of the season. We really emphasized with our guys this week just to be mentally sharp. And I felt like really we came out in the first half and really did a great job of that and were locked in.”
But Wilson knows his team, which has a goal of winning a 4A state title, will need to maintain that focus against Fort Dorchester, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 5A.
“It’ll be a tough challenge,” he said. “It’ll be a great chance for us to get better. And you know we’re excited about going home and playing. … Last year, we only played three home games out of 10. And this year of course we’ve been on the road the first two ballgames. So we’re just excited about going to Doug Shaw stadium and playing a home game.”
