Myrtle Beach High star senior receiver Adam Randall was hoping to have a big game in Friday’s Region VI-4A showdown with Wilson. He didn’t expect it to happen in the first quarter.

Randall scored three touchdowns in the opening period to lead the No. 2-ranked Seahawks (5-1 overall, 4-0 region) to a 48-6 blowout victory over the Tigers (1-5, 1-3) at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

“At Myrtle Beach, Coach (Mickey) Wilson always says we want to dominate from the start and score every time we get the ball,” said Randall, who finished with six catches for 208 yards — all in the first half. “It doesn’t always work out that way, but it did tonight.”

After winning the coin toss and electing to defer, the Tigers found themselves out of it before they could make heads or tails of Myrtle Beach’s high-octane offense and the highly touted Clemson commit.

Randall scored the game’s first three TDs in the opening period — two on receptions from quarterback Ryan Burger and one on a short run from the Rhino package — to deliver an early haymaker from which Wilson never recovered.

“He had a great night, but then he’s a great player,” said Burger, who threw five TD passes in the first half before joining Randall on the sidelines to root for their teammates in the second half. “We just try to get the ball in his hands and let him make plays.”

Despite having a highlight-reel first quarter, Randall wasn’t done. He hauled in a 44-yard strike to set up a short TD run by Malachi Washington, then he caught a 50-yard bomb in stride to set the table for one of Jake Doty’s two TD catches from Burger.

Myrtle Beach also got a big game from special teams, which blocked a punt and saw Tyron Wiles recover it in the end zone for a 48-0 halftime lead. And the defense didn’t yield the shutout until the final 3 minutes of the game with their starters on the sidelines.

The Seahawks need another big game next week in a showdown for the region title at South Florence.