As lazy practice passes often are, the one that crossed the lane was intercepted rather effortlessly.
The demonstrative coach was ready to play his part, taking a queue from his players to move to center stage.
Oh, yes, Craig Martin has starred in this production before. His hands shot up, brow pulled tight and then his mid-section appeared to stop working, leaving his torso parallel to the Myrtle Beach gym floor.
Whatever he started to mutter under his breath turned into a simple command.
“No. Again,” the Seahawks boys basketball coach shouted.
In some alternate universe, maybe Bizarro Craig Martin was praising his son, Xavier, for stealing the ball, for being in the right spot.
But back on this planet, at this Myrtle Beach practice, fatherly pride was the furthest thing from Craig Martin’s mind. Even when Xavier had done something right, it illuminated a teammate doing something wrong.
That’s all that mattered in this moment. And his father’s reaction is exactly what the senior guard has come to expect.
Myrtle Beach’s basketball practices under Craig Martin have been universally known as high-octane. The 13th-year head coach has always believed pace of play and tenacious defense overcome other ills. Xavier’s hair is just long enough these days to be the microcosm of these sessions. Slightly floppy at the beginning; matted to his scalp and forehead by the end.
The full-court, back-and-forth sprint portions of practice are chaotic. The team ignores the typical sideline routine and plays on so the drills can continue mostly uninterrupted.
During set plays - a breather, if you will - sloppiness is penalized with push-ups for the offending group. The staff joins in, too.
And if a coach with a reputation for chewing officials’ ears and turning himself red in the face is going to do push-ups with a bunch of teenagers, well, his players know what’s coming.
None of them have seen this side of Craig quite as much as Xavier. None of them have felt the brunt of it like he has, either.
“It’s no secret he gets on me pretty hard. I think it’s a little bit of show,” the senior guard said. “You just can’t let it bother you. You hear what he’s saying. But even if it was a whisper, you have to respond the same way. If he’s screaming his head off, you have to respond the same way.”
Xavier clearly has learned a thing or two during his 13 seasons around the program.
From the time Craig Martin took over at Myrtle Beach in 2009, Xavier has been by his father’s side. First, it was as a kindergarten-aged waterboy, then as a student assistant, then as a player, then as one of the most productive Seahawks on the floor this year.
Friday, though, is the beginning of the end.
Xavier and seven other players will be honored during the school’s senior night festivities prior to the team’s game against South Florence. Craig Martin has cried at these types of things before.
He’s a fiery in-game coach because he’s an emotional coach 24/7. Senior-night tears are not a sign of weakness, but of respect.
Effort.
Love.
The difference this time is that he’s been crying about it for months.
RESPECTING THE DIVIDE
The Martin family is a real-time lesson in compartmentalization.
On the court is Craig and Xavier’s public side, the one where the guard and team leader is expected to be an extension of his coach and hears about it when he isn’t (and sometimes, even when he is). Off the court, the games and practices are rarely a topic of conversation any more for father and son. At least, not since Xavier got his own wheels and the post-practice chats in Craig’s car ceased.
“We keep our arguments, per se, on the court and away from home,” Xavier said. “It might carry over to ‘Oh, you’re playing well’ at home, but it’s all compliments. There’s a divide. And you have to respect that divide. Because at the end of the day, he’s my coach and my dad.”
Instead, they watch Disney movies and talk about camping trips to the Martins’ native Michigan. Xavier has two younger siblings now, and he and his girlfriend have been known to play Barbies with 4-year-old Sadie for hours at a time.
Craig quotes “Dumb and Dumber” and laughs about how former Detroit Pistons great Joe Dumars once played with Matchbox cars with Xavier when he was just a toddler.
A dinner conversation about the man-to-man defense vs. zone at the dinner table? Not a chance.
That protective wall Craig helps support is also there for another reason: Xavier’s own goals.
The 18-year-old attends the Academy for Science and Technology, where he has a 4.9 grade-point average and has already earned close to six figures worth of college scholarship money tied to his academics. He’s looked at a few different schools mostly in the Upstate, ready to explore a different part of South Carolina after 13 years on the Grand Strand.
He hasn’t completely ruled out trying to walk on to a college team, but said he’d only play as long as it didn’t feel like a job.
For what it’s worth, Xavier probably could make a team at the next level. He’s the Seahawks’ second-best player this year when you factor in his minutes, scoring, rebounds and assists. He’s also drawn a school-record number of charges this winter.
The entire team has noticed Xavier’s efforts.
“That’s the hardest-working freaking kid - both sides of the ball,” assistant Rick Poston said. “It’s not easy being the coach’s kid. You can’t not work hard when you’re the coach’s kid.”
Still, that wasn’t enough to get Xavier in games until the second half of his high school career. That created among the last basketball-related stirs under the Martin roof. It wasn’t between Craig and Xavier.
The team mom got in the middle of this one.
As Kate Martin tells the story, Craig came home late after a game during Xavier’s sophomore season. Like most contests that year, Xavier stayed on the bench. Kate asked Craig about Xavier’s lack of playing time and, admittedly, the next few moments weren’t pretty.
“Craig blew up,” Kate remembered. “I decided then that I was going to stay out of it. … He’s never coached his own child. We didn’t know the role. Craig was confused by it. I was confused by it. Are you the player’s parent? Are you the coach’s wife?”
Even that night, Craig and Kate - who takes on numerous basketball-related roles, including running point on the squad’s Twitter account - knew he had one of his best Myrtle Beach teams. The Seahawks’ starting five included four players who would go on to either college hoops or football and a couple others who may have had the same opportunity had the pandemic not smacked everyone in the face.
Myrtle Beach made a run to the Class 4A state championship game. It was just the ninth appearance in a South Carolina High School League state finals for any boys basketball program in Horry County.
Xavier Martin might not have played much. But by design, he was very much a part of the team that eventually earned a state runner-up trophy.
“Every mom, every dad, every grandparent wants to see their kid play,” Craig Martin said. “But at the same time, you want to put them out there when they deserve to be out there and they’ve done everything at practice they need to do to be out there. In some cases, even when they do those two things, there are people ahead of them who are working just as hard, are just as committed, and they’re better. The whole objective was to give him that experience.
“The first year my kid was on varsity, he goes to a state championship game. That’s something we’ll share forever.”
By the time the next season started, Martin was hammering away on Xavier in practices and games like never before. The expectations were increasing, and dad wanted to make sure everyone knew he wasn’t playing favorites.
For Kate Martin, there were times when she took exception.
“It used to make me furious,” she said. “And it still does to a degree. That’s still my kid. I don’t like him being made the example. When Craig goes after him, it really pisses me off. I think they’ve worked it out. Whatever they’ve done, they’ve been able to figure it out.”
How they’ve done it, how they’ve made it work to their advantage, was the tie that bound them long before Xavier ever put on a uniform or even took his first breath.
DEALING WITH A BASKETBALL GOODBYE
Memory lane took over.
Two weeks ago after a Seahawk practice, Craig Martin was asked about the end of the Myrtle Beach basketball line for Xavier.
The hardass coach was on the verge of breaking down. The tears welled in his eyes before he composed himself enough to keep talking without losing it.
“I don’t like thinking about it. It’s terrible,” he said of senior night. “It’s tough to talk about it now. You always think the kid is going to be there forever. He’s never going to grow up. He’s going to be that little guy. All of a sudden, you watch him grow up, watch him drive a car, watch him get further and further away from you. You just don’t want him to go. The one thing I do know is that me and Kate have done the absolute best that we can do. We’ve made mistakes, but we’ve done the best we could do balancing basketball and family life. Sometimes, they’re almost the same thing. I honestly don’t know how I’m going to get through it.”
While the two younger Martin children have a hoops coach for a dad, neither Cass (11) nor Sadie have it in their blood quite like Xavier. Sure, they go to games and cheer and see the emotion and the successes and the failures.
But they haven’t embedded in the process quite like Xavier.
More directly, they also weren’t the impetus for the biggest professional change in Craig Martin’s life.
After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in social work and counseling, Martin first got into sales pushing hot tubs - an understandably easy gig in the frigid winters up there - before joining some old friends who were selling home mortgages.
Right as Craig realized his direct approach made him a pretty good salesman, Kate became pregnant with Xavier.
The couple was at an Outback Steakhouse in Oakland County when Craig dropped an idea.
He wanted to go back to school, get a teaching certificate and transition into education. While he had been around basketball non-stop since fourth grade and even coached at the middle school and high school levels mostly as an assistant, completing the circuit with the teaching opportunities would change his trajectory.
“I didn’t want to be the mortgage guy. I didn’t want to be the sales guy,” Craig Martin said. “I wanted to do something that meant something to them, something they could be proud of.”
The Martins moved in with Craig’s mother, and he refereed any games he could at night to help pay the bills while he finished up his school Saginaw Valley State and student teaching at a nearby high school. Not long after, he accepted his first job in South Carolina at North Central in Kershaw, where he also served as a varsity assistant coach.
Two years after that, he was offered and accepted the top job at Myrtle Beach.
From day one, Xavier was tagging along when he could. Eventually, his duties included snagging towels and doling out water bottles to players who seemed like giants. Even after his own sports epiphany, he stuck out the rest of his available time in part because of what he saw during those first seasons.
“It was incredible to watch,” Xavier said. “I was a part of that team as the waterboy, so I really felt connected. I wanted that kind of relationship with my teammates. It was too ingrained in my veins and everything I knew. I was too connected with basketball to quit.”
Finishing what he started was crucial. He’s been suiting up with many of the seven other seniors on this year’s teams since he was in elementary school, and nearly all of them since he attended Myrtle Beach Middle School prior to enrolling at AST.
He didn’t take the commitment lightly, knowing it would come with some extra tongue lashings.
Deserve gave way to discipline.
Discipline gave way to results.
That’s how son and dad both envisioned it, even if at times it only made sense to the two of them.
That this was about something bigger than hoops.
“Did I do everything I needed to do to get him where he needs to be? And I’m not talking about basketball. I couldn’t care less about basketball,” Craig Martin said. “I don’t want to look back and say ‘I should have pushed him harder.’ I was never concerned about him playing college basketball. I don’t want basketball to get in the way of the next 30 years of his life. Basketball is important. It’s not our identity.”
