Mickey Wilson won’t say it.
He has an urge to shoot down the improbability. But the door back home remains ever so cracked only because to the Myrtle Beach football coach, “never say never” also means never giving anyone reason to call him a liar.
For the better part of two decades, Wilson has been mentioned in certain circles as the next Conway football coach, whether there was a job open or not. It’s never mattered that he’s happy where he’s at, winning a whole bunch of games at a place where he’s got advantages most coaches drool over.
Or that he’s open about being on the back half of his career.
Or that he’s made the figurative and literal moves to nip that talk in the bud.
Or that the friend he stumped for is the Tigers’ current coach.
No, none of that has ever been enough. The whispers continue.
Every time the Tigers lose a game, every time the wrong guy’s son doesn’t get the right amount of playing time, the days leading up to and following the Victory Bell game, someone in Wilson’s old stomping grounds mentions the team’s one-time quarterback.
“People always want something they can’t have,” Conway radio broadcaster Ashley Smith said. “In my opinion, Mickey’s not coming back. Heck, they want Nick Saban and Tom Knotts, too. When people say that, I think it’s ignorant. It’s a sexy thing to say ‘Oh, I want Mickey here.’ Maybe they’re trying to get a rise out of the conversation. Look, I love Mickey as much as anybody. But Carlton is the coach.”
Surely, on Saturday at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, more than a few Conway fans will look across the field and wonder what things would be like if Wilson just came home. It’s a natural feeling, as the team’s starting quarterback from 1989 and 1990 has averaged better than 10 wins a year as a head coach and has state championship rings - plural.
It was that way in 2012 - after one of the most exciting Victory Bell games, when Myrtle Beach won 56-55. And again three years later, when the release of the book “Lines of Scrimmage: A Story of Football, Race, and Redemption,” again shined light on the events of the 1989 player boycott and the impacts on the two programs' football fates since.
And it certainly did in 2017, when Terry was still operating with an interim tag after Jordan was suspended and ultimately removed from his job for good due to his involvement in a physical altercation with a student.
The last four years, though, two things changed. First, Wilson openly pushed for Terry to succeed Jordan on a full-time basis in January of 2018, saying he wasn’t interested and Terry was the right man for the job.
Secondly, three of the last four games have been canceled. The 2018 game was lost due to flooding caused by Hurricane Florence, and the 2020 and 2021 games were sacrificed to the scheduling gods.
Yet, Victory Bell has returned.
So, too, has the chatter.
An insult to Terry? Not if you ask him.
Based in any sort of reality? Not if you ask anyone in the know.
‘FORGET IT AND DRIVE ON’
Right around the time the pandemic started, Wilson and his wife Kristin made a decision based on anything but football.
Their daughters, now 12 and 16, were both going to be attending Myrtle Beach-zoned schools. Given that and how Mickey Wilson had put about a gazillion miles on his vehicles driving back and forth to work some 240 (or more) days a year for the better part of two decades, the Wilsons sold their home in Conway and moved into the Myrtle Beach city limits, not far from the super block of schools.
Wilson can hop in his beat up golf cart (“Old Blue”) and head to the sand without so much as needing to pack a snack for he and Kristin’s stereotypical long walks on the beach.
“If you look at the one reason we moved here, it’s family,” he said. “To see our girls in school every day and not be on the road for an hour every day, that’s the biggest thing. I’ve been here for 20 years. Even though I didn’t live in Myrtle Beach at the time, I always felt like a big part of this community. From a Myrtle Beach [football] standpoint, does it make it better? Absolutely, yes. But it was family driven.”
If it was about football, Wilson could have changed addresses years ago. But the connection to Conway, including family there, meant something. After all, Wilson will turn 50 in September, and outside of a few months at Charleston Southern during his freshman year of college, he lived in Conway from the time he was in sixth grade until last year.
No, he could have left and nobody would have batted an eye, especially after a still-mysterious spring and summer of 2000 when everyone involved believed Wilson - who served as a student assistant after transferring to Coastal Carolina University - was coming back to Conway as a full-time assistant under Jordan.
Heading into that summer, Wilson was wrapping up his third year at Carolina Forest, working as a middle-school physical education teacher and with the school’s varsity football program. His dad had been hired as the Panthers’ new athletics director, and Jordan described hiring the younger Wilson as a way to keep both people in the district without concerns of nepotism.
“I thought I had him hired. I had been told by my principal ‘Thumbs up.’ So we were planning on doing it,” Jordan said. “Then, all of a sudden, the wheels fall off. The district axed it, somehow. It had to be related to 1989. I could never tell you who did it because I honestly don’t know.
“There were still people in the community that didn’t like me, didn’t like him, because of that situation [the 1989 boycott]. There’s no doubt that somebody got to somebody in respect to that.”
Whatever the reasons, Wilson initially took the news hard and decided the best thing to do was take that fall off from coaching. Within months, Scott Earley was hired at Myrtle Beach and Wilson joined him as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.
The last 21-plus seasons, Wilson - as both an assistant and head coach - has been involved in six state championship games, winning four.
“Looking at it now, it definitely was a blessing,” Wilson said. “I got out on my own. At the time, it was very disappointing. I didn’t understand it. That was tough, trying to figure all that out. But, hey, everything happens for a reason. It worked out pretty darn good.”
It was, as both Jordan and Wilson have said over their coaching legacies, every bit a description of FIDO - “Forget it and drive on” - the coach speak for getting past losses, on the field or off.
The then-young coach did it. As did Jordan and Conway football.
The Tigers, for what it’s worth, didn’t exactly take one on the chin when Wilson headed closer to the beach to resume coaching. In 2001, Wilson’s first season with the Seahawks, Conway made the first of three straight state championship game appearances (they’d add a fourth in 2006).
A big part of that run was one of the school’s longest-standing assistants and its most recent offensive coordinator.
The current head coach.
CONWAY THROUGH AND THROUGH
Carlton Terry has always been a Tiger.
He started high school in 1983 - the same year Jordan took over the program - and after playing on the junior varsity squad as a freshman, he went on to put up three of the best single-season rushing totals in the history of Conway football during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He graduated, played for Western Carolina (where his name is still dotting the record books) and eventually returned to his high school in 1993 as an assistant coach.
That was just sort of what many of Jordan’s former players did for years. At several points toward the end of Jordan’s tenure, more than half of his assistants had played for him. The continuity bred success and helped build legacy stories, and the Tigers were thought of as the preeminent program in Horry County during the bulk of the modern era of high school football because of it.
Nobody has to tell Carlton Terry about the last few years.
Or why Wilson’s name keeps coming up.
“Everybody likes a winner,” Terry said. “At this point, we haven’t done well. The people of Conway want a winning team. He’s done a great job over there. People will complain whether you’re winning or losing. You keep working hard and trying to improve.”
That he’s almost embraced the occasional clamoring for a friend of his to replace him says a lot about his love for the program. Terry knows his 20-28 record as the team’s head coach isn’t up to snuff.
What he’s clear as day about is breaking the game down to its base components. If you have big guys in the trenches but no skill guys, or vice versa, you’re going to struggle. If you have both, you’re going to be OK.
Conway’s had one or the other but not both since 2017, when in his interim season the Tigers won 10 games and he prevented the drama from Jordan’s exit from permeating the locker room. The four consecutive losing years that have followed increased the pressure on him to win in 2022.
At least, that’s what the win-at-all-cost crowd would have you believe.
Those same people didn’t take into account what Terry was up against. At the time Jordan was put on leave in the summer of 2017 and Terry was put in charge, the assistant-turned-head coach was replacing the longest-standing person in that position across all of South Carolina high school football.
Jordan had his list of fans and enemies, but Terry was asked to appease them all.
“That’s a tough shadow to come out of, Coach Jordan’s shadow,” said Smith, the school’s radio announcer. “He coached with Jordan for a long time. Now, it’s forming in his image, Carlton Terry’s image. At the end of the day, it’s about kids graduating and going to college. That’s what’s happening at Conway. If you watch college football on Saturdays, there’s a lot of [Terry’s] players in those games.”
SAYING IT WITHOUT SAYING IT
In October of 2018, Mickey Wilson was standing outside his field house with the Seahawks’ booster club, the Myrtle Beach football team and his family, being honored for winning his 100th career game.
It was the flood year, and the Victory Bell game that Myrtle Beach was heavily favored to win (the Seahawks won the Class 4A state championship later that fall; Conway finished 3-7) was not played for the first time since his first season as a Seahawk assistant. At a time when fans started projecting how many football games he could win compared to his age, Wilson nonchalantly uttered something that no one had publicly documented before.
He wasn’t in this for life.
Wilson reiterated the point a few days ago.
“When you coach football and you do it right, it’s a grind. That grind will wear on you,” Wilson said this week. “I don’t want to be [like legendary Summerville coach] John McKissick, coaching when I’m 72 years old. That’s not my goal. I’m not sure how long I want to coach. But I don’t see it being another 20 years, for sure.”
Football has beaten the hell out of him at times, often more than he’s let on.
People remember that he was one of the quarterbacks at the center of the strike year but not that he spent his two seasons as a starter in 1989 and 1990 banged up beyond. Relatively speaking, the fact that he threw for 821 and 896 yards those two seasons was fairly impressive given his lack of size and the type of offense that was being run.
People remember that Wilson was one of Earley’s first hires, but not how much unpaid work Wilson and fellow assistants Jason Owens and Wes Streater put in to get Myrtle Beach rolling in the right direction after a dismal run in the mid-late 1990s.
And people know about the championship rings and trophies and banners, but not about how much wick is left at a candle that’s been burning at both ends for a long time.
Wilson thinks of his retirement plenty. He could hang it up with full benefits within the next four years. Kristin Wilson, still working in the district office, will be eligible for her own full retirement package shortly after. Mickey Wilson mentioned making sure his daughters’ colleges are paid for, but he also thinks about fall Fridays on the beach, not screaming into a headset.
All that being the case, that crack in the door gets a little smaller year by year.
Even if this was happening in a vacuum and the well-liked Terry wasn’t where he was, it’s important to note there is no Brinks truck to entice Wilson. Unlike the college programs who have made initial contact (as recently as two years ago) or even other high schools from around the state who’ve done the same, returning to Conway would mean equal money, per district salary protocols.
Wilson would also have to recommit to the lengthy daily drives or another move. And, considering what he has now, he'd be starting over in a lot of ways.
That doesn’t exactly sound like the path Wilson is looking for.
“As a former player, you want those guys to have a lot of success. Hopefully after this week, they can get that turned around,” Wilson said. “Being a player there and a part of that program when it was really successful, you want them to do well - except when they play us.”
Those guys.
Them.
Not him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.