The Manning football team is staying home in the first round of the playoffs on the back of a dominant 26-0 victory over Loris on Friday. With the win, the Monarchs improve to 7-2 with a 3-1 mark in Region VII-3A, securing a second-place finish in the region in the process.
After a scoreless opening quarter, Manning got on the board with a 25-yard run from Tristan Thames. A failed conversion put the score at 6-0 with 9:37 left in the half. The Monarchs would strike one more time before the break, as Justin Daniels found Qwan Hilton for a 30-yard strike with 14 seconds left in the opening half. That gave Manning a 12-0 lead going into halftime.
The Monarchs kept rolling after the break. Justin Green ripped off a 30-yard run with 7:14 left in the quarter and a 2-point conversion pushed the lead to 20-0. Manning would add one more score, a 40-yard Daniels run to open the final quarter, to secure the 26-0 win.
Manning will wrap up the regular season at home against Waccamaw next week, while Loris travels to Aynor.
