Joey Price looked through plenty of game film from Green Sea Floyds’ back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019, and he kept noticing the same thing.
For all of the team’s talent at running back and receiver and on defense, Price believed that Bubba Elliott, the team’s starting quarterback, was the catalyst for keeping the Trojans moving forward, for winning those titles.
Now, Price believes Banks Lovett can be cut from the same cloth.
“Banks is just a leader,” said Price, the team’s third-year coach. “He’d work hard either way. He’s just that kind of kid. He’s wired that way. He wants to be the best in all that he does. I don’t know if he’s No. 1 in his class, but if he’s not, he’s not far off.”
Lovett started proving himself back in 2020 during the team’s pandemic-shortened six-game season. He moved into the starting job in the third game of the year and has basically held on to it ever since. Green Sea Floyds’ Aug. 26 opener against Johnsonville will be his 14th start behind center, and the signal caller believes his experience is ready to mean something special.
“I’m a very competitive person,” Lovett said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I’m going to put my body on the line and I’m not going to back down for nothing.”
Last fall, Lovett showed considerable signs of improvement in helping the Trojans to a 6-3 record and a second place finish in Region V-1A. During the regular season, he threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
That might not sound like much, except for the fact that Green Sea Floyds ran the ball about five times for every passing play - something that undoubtedly played off of multiple preseason quarantines that affected time for the playbook to expand.
The team instead went run-heavy behind Colby Thorndyke and Dan Johnson, with Lovett taking on the role of game manager. The Trojans rode it as far as it would go, which last fall was a second-round playoff loss at Baptist Hill.
Lovett and his squad fell 50-33, and the quarterback immediately went back to work. That wasn’t a shock to Price, who had already seen Lovett do his thing when no one expected it.
During those early season quarantines, Price said, it was Lovett who was arranging player meet-ups at his house. Lovett was going over schematics and running mock plays and even making sure everyone had lunch ready to go.
It all adds up to 2022, when Lovett’s the guy, even if he’s not the guy.
“He wants his senior season to be his best for his teammates,” Price said. “He’s one of those kids that you want to be around and coach.”
