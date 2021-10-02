Greg Mance knew his team came out flat.
Loris led Georgetown just 7-3 at halftime, and during the break the Lions coach told his players he wanted to see a different effort in the second half.
“Give our kids credit,” he said. “We challenged them at halftime and told them we had to dominate and win the third quarter.”
That challenge was accepted. The Lions’ offense finally came to life, putting up 14 points in the third quarter while the defense shut out the Bulldogs the rest of the way in a 28-3 region victory for Loris.
“It’s a good win for us,” Mance said. “We’re excited. Georgetown came out, man, and played great, had us on our heels. … We hit them with a couple big plays, and I thought that was the difference.”
The Bulldogs looked to be in control early in the contest, mixing up their play calling and frustrating the Lions’ defense.
Georgetown opened the game with a grinding 12-play drive that included a fourth-down conversion and ended with a 23-yard field goal. By the time the Lions got the ball, half of the quarter had been drained off the clock.
“I remember looking up and thinking, ‘We had the ball one time in the first quarter,’” Mance said.
After forcing the Lions to punt, Georgetown again slowly pushed their way into Loris territory. At one point, the Bulldogs had a first down at the Loris 6. But the Lions defense held. And when Georgetown faked a field goal looking for the end zone, the pass fell incomplete.
That seemed to be a turning point for the Lions, who then marched 88 yards in seven plays, the last one being a two-yard touchdown plunge from sophomore La’Tontray Knox with about five minutes left in the second quarter.
Loris had other chances before halftime, but the offense couldn’t increase its lead.
Things changed early in the third quarter.
About a minute into the period, Loris senior wideout Jaleel Chestnut threw his hands up like he was blocking, fooling the Georgetown defense into leaving him open. Loris quarterback Connor Roth then hit Chestnut, who broke away for a 68-yard touchdown reception.
“We saw some stuff we could take advantage of,” Mance said.
The Loris defense then forced Georgetown to punt, but the Bulldogs snapped the ball too high and the Lions found themselves set up at their opponents’ 19. On the next play, Loris quarterback Jackson Graham hit Duke Bellamy with a short pass and Bellamy weaved his way to the end zone to extend the lead.
Bellamy would tack on another touchdown in the fourth, this one a 4-yard rush, to complete the scoring.
While the defense was again solid for Loris, the developing offense has begun to show some positive signs. On Friday, Mance lined up five different players under center: quarterbacks Roth, Graham and Jackson Huff, and running backs Bellamy and Knox in the Rhino package.
“We’re mixing up the personnel groups, trying to find something we can mismatch [with] the defense,” the coach said. “I like our quarterbacks. They’ve got a little package we put in for each one of them.”
Loris also showed improvement on special teams, getting a blocked punt from Avery Todd, one of several freshmen seeing increased playing time.
“We’re young and we’re growing,” Mance said. “I’m just proud of our kids. Special teams, we’ve been solid. Defense, we’ve been solid. And offense, we’re still a work in progress.”
Loris (2-4, 2-1 region) is scheduled to have a bye next week, but Mance has been trying to schedule a Thursday night game, possibly against Lucy Beckham High, though nothing has been finalized.
However, one date on the schedule stands out: in two weeks they will play Aynor. That game will likely determine second place in the region, meaning the winner can secure a home playoff game.
"That'll be a big game," Mance said. "We've got to keep getting better as a football team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.