After a hard-fought battle Friday night in North Myrtle Beach, Loris head coach Greg Mance said the game between the Lions and Chiefs was one both teams should have won.
But it was Mance’s Lions that came away with the 15-7 victory.
"We should have put more points on the board,” Mance said. “But you have to give a lot of credit to North Myrtle Beach. Those kids played us tough and knocked us off the ball early.”
Loris came into the contest after handily defeating Green Sea Floyds 24-0 in their season opener. North Myrtle Beach dropped their opener last week to Socastee 29-22.
The Lions held a roster full of returners from last year’s squad while the Chiefs have only three starters from a year ago.
Loris had the first possession and took to the air, moving the ball down to the North Myrtle Beach 4 yard line. Lions quarterback Jackson Huff scampered in for the touchdown from there at the 6:40 mark. The PAT attempt was no good.
Both teams stalled on their next possessions. The Chiefs finally got some offensive momentum going, mixing up the run and pass. With a first-and-10 at the Loris 12, Chiefs quarterback Chance Hall sprinted around the end for a touchdown with 5:56 left in the first half. The PAT was good and the Chiefs took the lead at 7-6.
Three minutes later, the Lions regained the lead when a Chiefs' punt was blocked and the ball went through the end zone for a safety, giving the Lions an 8-7 lead.
Following the safety, the Lions got the ball back and took to the air again. Huff hit receiver Cam Faircloth for a 26-yard TD pass with 17 seconds left in the first half. The kick was good and Loris took a 15-7 lead into the locker room at the half.
With both defenses stepping up in the second half, neither team could get across the goal line again for the final two quarters.
The Chiefs were knocking on the door in the third with a second-and-goal before losing the ball on a fumble.
With 2:48 left in the game, the Chiefs gave themselves another opportunity, blocking a Lions punt and getting the ball on the Loris 25. But the Lions' defense stepped up and shut down the threat.
For the Lions, Huff finished the game 11-for-17 for 195 yards and one TD and no sacks. Randall Bellamy led the Loris receiving corps with four catches for 125 yards. La’Ontray Knox was the leading Lions rusher with 58 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Javon Johnson was the leading Lions tackler with five solo tackles and a sack.
For the Chiefs, Hall was 8-of-21 for 120 yards. He was sacked twice.
DeQuan Durham was the workhorse in the Chiefs' backfield with 19 carries for a net of 43 yards. Abraham White rushed for 59 yards. Kaden Gore was the top Chiefs receiver with four receptions for 77 yards.
Defensively, Trenton Fredricks had four solo tackles and three assists.
Mance said he was pleased to come away from a tough game like this with a win. He said he was a bit disappointed in his team’s offensive efforts, especially in the red zone.
As for the other side of the football, “I’m tickled to death with our defense. That North Myrtle Beach quarterback did a great job running the option and pass plays, and our defense stopped him.”
A number of Loris players went down with cramps during the game. Mance said they would be doing more running and improving the players’ hydration habits.
Chief head coach Greg Hill said he couldn’t be any prouder of his players.
“Those guys played their hearts out tonight,” Hill said. “We gave ourselves several chances to win the game but came up short.”
He noted the improved play of the offensive line that opened some holes early in the game.
“We have to get back to the basics and work on the little details,” he said. “When they come together, this team is going to win some games.”
Next week, Loris travels across the state line to Tabor City to take on South Columbus.
North Myrtle Beach ventures into North Carolina as well, going against West Brunswick. This will be the first of four away games. The Chiefs don’t return home to “the Hank” until Oct. 7.
