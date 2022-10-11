Loris bounced back from its first loss of the year by beating Waccamaw 28-10. In the process, the Lions are still ranked in the South Carolina Media Prep Football Polls.
Coach Greg Mance's team dropped one spot to No. 10 after the victory, although the team's ranking is secondary moving forward.
Starting quarterback Jackson Huff is likely done for the year after suffering a broken leg against Waccamaw. Huff was fourth in Horry County in passing yards (961) and third in the area in passing touchdowns (nine). The Lions will turn to former starter Jackson Graham, who was moved to tight end after Huff took over midway through last year.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (13)
2. Hillcrest (2)
3. Dorman
4. Lexington
5. Gaffney
6. TL Hanna
7. Summerville
8. Sumter
9. Byrnes
10. Spartanburg
Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Blythewood, Fort Dorchester, Cane Bay, Clover, Ashley Ridge, West Ashley
Class 4A
1. South Florence (14)
2. AC Flora (1)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Greenville
9. James Island
10. Westside
Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Wilson, Indian Land, Greenwood
Class 3A
1. Daniel (15)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea-Path
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Gilbert
10. Loris
Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Chester, Manning Crestwood
Class 2A
1. Oceanside Collegiate (9)
2. Barnwell (4)
3. Abbeville
4. Saluda (2)
5. Woodland
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Marion
8. Strom Thurmond
9. Buford
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Andrews, Fairfield Central
Class A
1. Johnsonville (10)
2. Christ Church (2)
3. St. Joseph’s
4. Lewisville
5. Southside Christian (1)
6. Estill (2)
7. Calhoun County
8. Lake View
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes: Lamar, Whale Branch, Whitmire, Cross
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Prep RedZone/Cola Daily), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
