Two weeks of motivational speeches from the principal and pep talks from fans. Every detail imaginable discussed until every Loris football player was just ready to go to work.
It all came down to stopping Conway on one play.
Those two weeks weren’t misspent.
On a night full of huge Lions’ defensive plays, a batted down pass in the end zone on the last meaningful snap of the night gave coach Greg Mance’s team a 13-7 win over Conway in front of a capacity crowd believing the tide has finally turned back in this team’s favor.
“It’s a huge win for our program,” Mance said. “It’s a momentum win. The community’s getting behind the football program. … People are really excited about Loris football right now.”
They can do just that after the Lions moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2014, the team’s last season with a winning record. And they can continue that momentum because of plays like Marquavis Johnson’s pass break-up on a 4th-and-goal from the 24.
916 Loris Conway football_JM01.JPG
Loris' La'Ontray Knox knocks down a grab by Conway's Carro James in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Loris' La'Ontray Knox knocks down a grab by Conway's Carro James in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM02.JPG
Conway's Devin Grainger gets a high snap in the loss on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM03.JPG
Loris' Javon Johnson repeatedly pushes through the line in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM04.JPG
Loris' Jackson Huff hands off to La'Ontray Knox in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM05.JPG
Loris' La'Tontray Knox inches toward a first down in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM06.JPG
Loris' Cameron Faircloth slams into the turn for a first down in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM07.JPG
Loris High School takes the field to defeat Conway on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM08.JPG
Conway's J'Kwon Brantley changes directions on Loris' Omar Johnson in the loss on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM09.JPG
Loris' Cadien Gore bobbles but grabs a pass in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM10.JPG
Loris' Jackson Graham punts many times in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM11.JPG
Loris' La'Tontray Knox is inches away from a touchdown in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM12.JPG
Conway's Aiden Brantley catches a pass in the loss on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM13.JPG
Loris' La'Tontray Knox runs into the line in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM14.JPG
Loris' Duke Bellamy skirts a grab in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM15.JPG
Conway's Rodney Huggins rushes in the loss on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM16.JPG
Loris High School beats Conway on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM17.JPG
Loris' La'Tontray Knox plows forward in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM18.JPG
Loris' Jaylin Riggins and Avery Todd take down Conway's Rodney Huggins on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM19.JPG
Conway's Jay Woodard finds an opening in the loss on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM20.JPG
Conway is defeated at Loris High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
916 Loris Conway football_JM21.JPG
Loris' La'Tontray Knox rushes past Conway's Joshua Calvin in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Or his second-quarter interception.
Or two more from Tay Cox. Or four Lions sacks, two from Javon Johnson.
Or Jackson Huff’s two third-quarter touchdown passes to Randall Bellamy.
No, the Lions made sure this night - their first crack at Conway since 1985 - wasn’t for naught.
“We knew what we had to do. We had to execute,” said Johnson, a sophomore defensive lineman. “We came out here in the bye week, practiced like it was regular practice. We didn’t take any breaks. We hit the weight room as hard as we can.
“We all work as a unit. We just get the job done.”
For most of the game, a Lions defense built on speed stuffed Conway.
It forced Tigers quarterback Devin Grainger’s first three interceptions of the year and held tailback Rodney Huggins to just 40 yards on the ground. Still, Grainger and his offense had a chance after a fourth-quarter 61-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Alston made it 13-7 and then a Loris fumble with 2:26 gave the Tigers the ball back one more time.
Grainger hit a wide-open Huggins for a 50-yard pass that brought the ball down to the 9-yard line, and that’s where the wackiness of high school football and an emotional setting reared its head. Huggins was tackled behind the line on the next play, and then a Loris penalty moved it to the 5.
Huggins was then stopped for a five-yard loss that made it 4th-and-goal from the 10. A Conway penalty moved it back five more, then a Loris late-hit cut it back half the distance. Grainger hit Grant for the would-be tying score, but it was wiped out due to a Conway holding penalty. That set up the final heave, and Johnson was there to end the threat once and for all.
“The offense can’t just show up in the fourth quarter,” Tigers coach Carlton Terry said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the first half with turnovers. We still came in 0-0. I take nothing away from Loris. They did a good job of preparing their kids and they have a good football team. But we had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of.”
Loris did, and the post-game hugs and handshakes and high fives were felt from the team’s new artificial playing surface right on back to the team’s field house.
For the Lions, this was worth the wait.
“This is what we’ve been working all summer for,” Johnson said. “Last season wasn’t so great. We just took it as motivation. We came together as a team, a brotherhood.”
