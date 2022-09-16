Two weeks of knowing what was coming.

Two weeks of motivational speeches from the principal and pep talks from fans. Every detail imaginable discussed until every Loris football player was just ready to go to work.

It all came down to stopping Conway on one play.

Those two weeks weren’t misspent.

On a night full of huge Lions’ defensive plays, a batted down pass in the end zone on the last meaningful snap of the night gave coach Greg Mance’s team a 13-7 win over Conway in front of a capacity crowd believing the tide has finally turned back in this team’s favor.

“It’s a huge win for our program,” Mance said. “It’s a momentum win. The community’s getting behind the football program. … People are really excited about Loris football right now.”

They can do just that after the Lions moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2014, the team’s last season with a winning record. And they can continue that momentum because of plays like Marquavis Johnson’s pass break-up on a 4th-and-goal from the 24.

Or his second-quarter interception.

Or two more from Tay Cox. Or four Lions sacks, two from Javon Johnson.

Or Jackson Huff’s two third-quarter touchdown passes to Randall Bellamy.

No, the Lions made sure this night - their first crack at Conway since 1985 - wasn’t for naught.

“We knew what we had to do. We had to execute,” said Johnson, a sophomore defensive lineman. “We came out here in the bye week, practiced like it was regular practice. We didn’t take any breaks. We hit the weight room as hard as we can.

“We all work as a unit. We just get the job done.”

For most of the game, a Lions defense built on speed stuffed Conway.

It forced Tigers quarterback Devin Grainger’s first three interceptions of the year and held tailback Rodney Huggins to just 40 yards on the ground. Still, Grainger and his offense had a chance after a fourth-quarter 61-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Alston made it 13-7 and then a Loris fumble with 2:26 gave the Tigers the ball back one more time.

Grainger hit a wide-open Huggins for a 50-yard pass that brought the ball down to the 9-yard line, and that’s where the wackiness of high school football and an emotional setting reared its head. Huggins was tackled behind the line on the next play, and then a Loris penalty moved it to the 5.

Huggins was then stopped for a five-yard loss that made it 4th-and-goal from the 10. A Conway penalty moved it back five more, then a Loris late-hit cut it back half the distance. Grainger hit Grant for the would-be tying score, but it was wiped out due to a Conway holding penalty. That set up the final heave, and Johnson was there to end the threat once and for all.

“The offense can’t just show up in the fourth quarter,” Tigers coach Carlton Terry said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the first half with turnovers. We still came in 0-0. I take nothing away from Loris. They did a good job of preparing their kids and they have a good football team. But we had some opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of.”

Loris did, and the post-game hugs and handshakes and high fives were felt from the team’s new artificial playing surface right on back to the team’s field house.

For the Lions, this was worth the wait.

“This is what we’ve been working all summer for,” Johnson said. “Last season wasn’t so great. We just took it as motivation. We came together as a team, a brotherhood.”

