Loris High coach Greg Mance challenged his offensive line to push harder this week against Waccamaw.
Friday night, they did just that, opening holes for their backs to the tune of more than 300 yards rushing.
Loris topped the Warriors 35-13 for the Lions’ first win of the season. The victory also gives them a much-needed conference win.
Using a grind-it-out rushing attack, the Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. But the Warriors came back for a rushing touchdown of their own, bringing the score to 7-6.
Both teams notched another TD before the half keeping it a close contest at the break with Loris ahead 14-13.
But the Warriors fumbled away the opening kickoff of the second half and the Lions picked up steam and never looked back.
Lions running backs Laontray Knox and Randall Bellamy led the rushing and scoring barrage in the second half, notching three more touchdowns and bringing the total yards to more than 300.
The quick Loris defense shut down the Warriors in the second half. Outside linebacker Nyshaun Lucas wreaked havoc in the Warrior backfield all night.
An elated and Gatorade-soaked Mance said the win was huge for his Lions.
“We already had a conference loss and Waccamaw had a conference win, so we really needed this,” Mance said.
Mance said the Lions' defense has been stellar and on point all season and Friday night was no different. The Warriors' offensive line struggled all night to keep the Lions' defensive line at bay.
As to Lucas’s outstanding defensive efforts, “We set it up so he could make the big plays tonight,” Mance added. “When you have great players, you let them do what they do best.”
The Lions offense had its best night of the season. Mance said he challenged the line all week to make the holes for the backs.
“We have two great players in Knox and Bellamy in the backfield and we told the line to give them room to run tonight,” he said. “They did an outstanding job.”
Mance said they tried some new wrinkles in the offense to get more yards and to give the defense a break.
“We slowed the game down tonight,” he said. “We also put in a 'heavy' package at times and the line responded by getting them yards downfield.”
Next week, Loris travels to take on Georgetown High.
