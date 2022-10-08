Behind the strong play of backup quarterback Jackson Graham and linebacker/tight end Cameron Faircloth, Loris pulled away from Waccamaw late to pick up a key 28-10 region win Friday.
After the Lions' starting quarterback Jackson Huff suffered an injury early in the second quarter, Graham guided the Lions offense.
"Jackson Graham really stepped up," Loris coach Greg Mance said. "He doesn’t get a lot of reps at quarterback, but he really stepped up and did a tremendous job for us tonight.”
Loris (6-1, 1-1 region) led 7-0 when Huff left the game and the 6-foot-6, 235-pound Graham took over as quarterback. But Waccamaw (3-4,1-1 region) kept it close for most of the game.
“We made enough plays to win, but give Waccamaw credit,” Mance said. "They came out battling and moved the football as good as anybody has moved it on us all year long with the exception of Dillon. I thought their game plan was tremendous."
Loris struck first with a 6-yard touchdown run by La’Ontray Knox at the 8:29 mark of the first quarter. The PAT by the Edward Garcia was good, making the score Loris 7 Waccamaw 0.
Defense dominated the game and both offenses struggled to find a rhythm. But Waccamaw got on the scoreboard in the second quarter thanks to a 69-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jaret Yonker to wide receiver Ben Cohen. The play electrified the homecoming crowd, and, with the successful PAT, the score was tied at 7-7 with 9:15 left in the second.
Yonker, the QB for the Warriors, moved his team down the field, thanks mainly to a big gain from a screen pass to Miles Robinson and another completion to William Cooper. That gave the Warriors a first down on the Loris 30.
But then another pass from Yonker was fumbled by his receiver, and Faircloth of the Lions snatched the football and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown.
The PAT by Garcia was good, making the score Loris 14, Waccamaw 7 with 2:22 left in the first half.
That remained the score at halftime.
In the second half, both teams struggled to move the ball, with penalties (face masks, dead ball fouls, holding) slowing down the action and nullifying several first down plays.
Waccamaw in particular had a tough time advancing. It seemed that each time a Warrior ball carrier touched the football, he was smothered by a gang-tackling pride of Lion defenders.
The Warriors did, however, succeed in getting close to the end zone with 5:11 left in the third quarter. But a pass from Yonker to wide receiver C. Behney on third and 8 was incomplete inside the 10-yard line of Loris.
The Warriors kicked a 26-yard field goal, and the score tightened to Loris 14, Waccamaw 10.
Early in the fourth quarter, Faircloth of the Lions caught a pass and ran to the 5 yard line of the Warriors. A face mask penalty against Waccamaw then moved the ball to half the distance to the goal line.
From there, the Lions ran it in for a touchdown and the PAT by Garcia was again good, widening the score to Loris 21, Waccamaw 10 with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter.
As the final minutes ticked away, Loris seemed content to keep the ball on the ground and run out the clock. Scoring in the game concluded with a pass from the Warriors’ Yonker being tipped and intercepted by a Lions defender near the goal line. The play resulted in six points for Loris and the PAT was good, making the score Loris, 28 Waccamaw 10.
Mance said that while his team didn’t play a perfect game, he’d gladly take the victory.
"It seemed like every time we’d get the ball, we’d start driving and here’d come a holding call," he said. "We had holding penalties on big gains. We had the momentum moving the football and then in the second half the same thing. . . We gotta’ clean that up. That’s something we gotta’ look at."
Mance, whose team is at home for senior night against Georgetown next week, said the Lions have to work on avoiding drive-ending penalties.
One factor possibly contributing to the penalties: the Lions had two freshmen playing in the offensive line. Mance said they hadn’t played a lot of football "so they probably got their hands outside where they weren’t supposed to have ’em."
“But at the end of the night we’ll take the victory," he said. "It wasn’t our best performance, but we found a way to win."