One week after Socastee found itself in the South Carolina Prep Football Media poll for the first time since 2014, Loris was included for the first time since 2015.
The Lions have won three straight games to open the 2022 season and are now in the receiving votes category in Class 3A. They join Socastee (Class 5A), Myrtle Beach (Class 4A) and region rival and fellow Class 3A squad Aynor among the teams from Horry County appearing this week.
This is the first time since the South Carolina High School League expanded to five classifications and Loris was moved to Class 3A that the Lions have appeared in the rankings. In 2015, still as a member of Class 2A, Loris opened the season at No. 7 before falling out of the rankings thanks to a couple of early losses, receiving votes for the early portion of the year and then finished the season with a 5-7 record.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest
4. Dorman
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8. Summerville
9. Spartanburg
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: TL Hanna, White Knoll, JL Mann, West Ashley, Lexington, Clover, Socastee
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (16)
2. Northwestern (1)
3. AC Fora
4. (tie) West Florence
4. (tie) South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Catawba Ridge
8. James Island
9. Indian Land
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: York, Westside, Irmo, Greenville, Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Daniel (16)
2. Dillon
3. Powdersville
4. Camden (1)
5. Clinton
6. Gilbert
7. Seneca
8. Beaufort
9. Hanahan
10. Belton-Honea Path
Others receiving votes: Manning, Chester, Loris, Marlboro County, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Emerald, Woodruff, Aynor, Union County, Philip Simmons
Class 2A
1. Saluda (11)
2. Abbeville (2)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Oceanside Collegiate (1)
5. Fairfield Central
6. Wade Hampton
7. Buford
8. Woodland
9. Marion
10. Pelion
Others receiving votes: Gray Collegiate, Cheraw, Newberry, Strom Thurmond, Silver Bluff, Andrews, Academic Magnet, Lake Marion
Class A
1. St. Joseph’s (7)
2. Whale Branch (3)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
4. Johnsonville (2)
5. Lewisville (1)
6. Christ Church (2)
7. Lamar
8. Baptist Hill
9. Southside Christian
10. Lake View (1)
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Latta, Still, C.A. Johnson, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (MyHorryNews/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), Tim Leible (Sumter Item), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
