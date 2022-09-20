After five weeks, one of the longest stretches in recent history, Horry County has a ranked football team again.
Loris, which moved to 4-0 with last week’s win over Class 5A Conway, is appearing in the polls for the first time since 2015. The Lions are one of six undefeated teams remaining in all of Class 3A and are No. 9 in that division’s polls, which were released Tuesday.
Loris will put its undefeated record on the line against Class 1A No. 7 Lake View on Friday.
Aside from the Lions, Aynor was also still appearing in the receiving votes category this week. The Blue Jackets (3-1) will be at Conway on Friday.
Myrtle Beach, which had been in the receiving votes category since a season-opening loss to Camden, dropped out of the polls entirely this week.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest (1)
4. Dorman
5. Sumter
6. River Bluff
7. Fort Dorchester
8. White Knoll
9. Lexington
10. Summerville
Others receiving votes: Gaffney, West Ashley, TL Hanna, Spartanburg
Class 4A
1. South Florence (15)
2. AC Flora (3)
3. West Florence
4. Northwestern (1)
5. South Pointe
6. Catawba Ridge
7. Indian Land
8. Ridge View
9. Westside
10. Irmo
Others receiving votes: James Island, Hartsville, York, Wilson, Greenville
Class 3A
1. Daniel (18)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Hanahan
8. Gilbert
9. Loris
10. Camden
Others receiving votes: Seneca, Aynor, Marlboro County, Lake City
Class 2A
1. Saluda (15)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)
3. Barnwell (1)
4. Abbeville
5. Buford
6. Marion
7. Woodland
8. Wade Hampton (H)
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Academic Magnet, Pelion, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson
Class A
1. St. Joseph’s (15)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
3. Johnsonville
4. Lewisville (2)
5. Whale Branch
6. Christ Church
7. Lake View (1)
8. Baptist Hill
9. Lamar
10. Southside Christian
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Estill, Denmark-Olar, Cross
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington County Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
