916 Loris Conway football_JM04.JPG

Loris’ Jackson Huff hands off to La’Ontray Knox in the win on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Loris Lions won 13-7. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

After five weeks, one of the longest stretches in recent history, Horry County has a ranked football team again.

Loris, which moved to 4-0 with last week’s win over Class 5A Conway, is appearing in the polls for the first time since 2015. The Lions are one of six undefeated teams remaining in all of Class 3A and are No. 9 in that division’s polls, which were released Tuesday.

Loris will put its undefeated record on the line against Class 1A No. 7 Lake View on Friday.

Aside from the Lions, Aynor was also still appearing in the receiving votes category this week. The Blue Jackets (3-1) will be at Conway on Friday.

Myrtle Beach, which had been in the receiving votes category since a season-opening loss to Camden, dropped out of the polls entirely this week.

916 Loris Conway football_JM07.JPG

Loris High School takes the field to defeat Conway on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Lions won 13-7. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Byrnes

3. Hillcrest (1)

4. Dorman

5. Sumter

6. River Bluff

7. Fort Dorchester

8. White Knoll

9. Lexington

10. Summerville

Others receiving votes: Gaffney, West Ashley, TL Hanna, Spartanburg

Class 4A

1. South Florence (15)

2. AC Flora (3)

3. West Florence

4. Northwestern (1)

5. South Pointe

6. Catawba Ridge

7. Indian Land

8. Ridge View

9. Westside

10. Irmo

Others receiving votes: James Island, Hartsville, York, Wilson, Greenville

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Clinton

4. Powdersville

5. Beaufort

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Hanahan

8. Gilbert

9. Loris

10. Camden

Others receiving votes: Seneca, Aynor, Marlboro County, Lake City

Class 2A

1. Saluda (15)

2. Oceanside Collegiate (3)

3. Barnwell (1)

4. Abbeville

5. Buford

6. Marion

7. Woodland

8. Wade Hampton (H)

9. Gray Collegiate

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Academic Magnet, Pelion, Strom Thurmond, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. St. Joseph’s (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

3. Johnsonville

4. Lewisville (2)

5. Whale Branch

6. Christ Church

7. Lake View (1)

8. Baptist Hill

9. Lamar

10. Southside Christian

Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Estill, Denmark-Olar, Cross

Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington County Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.