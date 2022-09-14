The 17 characters aren’t simply a catchy slogan for Facebook.
Not to Jimmy McCullough.
The second-year Loris principal wanted a motto that would grab people’s attention, get them to emotionally invest back into his school. He went back to what he knew.
Bringing Pride Back, either labeled on posters or as a social media hashtag, had gone dormant, a decision by a prior administration to abandon the once-used phrasing. Naturally, when the Loris graduate-turned-principal announced the old-slash-new slogan as one of his first acts as principal, the community responded with approval.
“It wasn’t just characters,” McCullough said. “It had to resonate with people a certain way. It was about true Loris pride. It was something the kids needed to attach to. Part of my mission was to bring the community back into the school.”
McCullough’s plan to re-launch the campaign was a reminder of acceptance and success, accountability and achievement. All were desperately needed.
The Loris school zone is a collection of several communities within the community. Family lineages are long and often don’t intersect with others out of tradition. Often, one of those pockets isn’t crazy about another. Spurts of violence have taken lives and ruined others. Teenagers from the area have gotten caught up in gangs and drugs, often while they’re still in school. During the roughest portions of the pandemic, some trends became even more prevalent.
A large number of “non-traditional” households - like the one McCullough grew up in, as he was raised by his grandmother - were dealt a major disruption during the digital learning portion of the COVID-19 shutdown. In turn, that equated to more free time, away from playing fields and courts and the mentoring system resonating from the school.
McCullough, the principal at the district’s SOAR Academy until he was hired at Loris prior to last year, knew idle hands don't always lead somewhere good. But he also knew Loris’s one true common ground was at his disposal.
The high school itself.
It was certainly possible, then, that all those micro-communities could again experience what McCullough did before, during and after he graduated in 1998.
“I’m from Loris. I had a great career here. My family had a great career here,” McCullough said. “I remember what it felt like as a kid to have Loris pride. When I worked around the district, there wasn’t a school I was at that didn’t hear about Loris.
“We are broken up sectors of community, but nothing ties the community together like Loris High School.”
To make it all come together, McCullough needed a face for the movement. Someone or something to wrap everything around and help inspire change, to find leaders of the pride.
He found it with Greg Mance’s football team.
CYCLING BACK UP
Those who don’t know better might believe this Loris team came out of nowhere.
The Lions entered 2022 on a streak of seven consecutive losing seasons. Longtime radio announcer Glenn Hardee’s got accurate records on this team dating back to 1960 - well beyond what is considered to be the modern area of South Carolina high school football - and the current stretch of losing seasons is by far the worst in those 62 years, if not ever.
Loris started to erase thoughts of No. 8 being a possibility even before the season started, thanks to some quality scrimmages and a starting lineup that included a bunch of returning players coming off quality performances last fall.
Even though Mance’s first two seasons still left more Ls than anyone cared for, the writing was on the wall.
“We knew a few years back that this group would be better than we’ve been in the past,” associate head coach and defensive coordinator Adrain Grady said. “We’ve got a lot of kids who are three- and four-year starters. Being young, that hurts you at first. But now they all have some experience. They took their lumps. Now, they’re playing a lot better ball and are stronger than they were before.”
Loris opened the year with wins over Green Sea Floyds, South Columbus and North Myrtle Beach, the school’s three traditional non-region rivals. Statistically speaking, the Lions had the best defense in all of Class 3A football after those three games.
And with Conway coming to town on Friday, Loris will have an opportunity to take down an opponent from the state’s largest classification, something that’s happened only one other time in the last two decades.
The players don’t hope they will win. They believe they will win.
But what changed?
As much as anyone points to the weightroom classes (first block for junior varsity, fourth block for varsity) or the schematic differences (the Lions’ three-man front puts a premium on speed), it is about something else.
Togetherness.
Twenty-four, seven, damn near 365.
All but one starter on this year’s Lions’ team is also on another varsity sport. More than half of them are three-sport athletes. During the few odd weeks of the calendar when they’re not in football or wrestling or basketball or baseball or track, they’re in an offseason conditioning routine together.
“It’s made our bonds stronger,” senior linebacker Marquavis Johnson said. “We’ve been around each other since middle school playing AAU [basketball] on the same team. That just built trust. If I’m in a game and I’m having a bad game, I trust my homeboy to have a big game.
If we lost that game, at least we knew we played our hearts out and tried our best.”
Loris’s upperclassmen know what losing feels like.
Johnson is a four-year starter in football, making him one of the team elders. That also means he was a part of 2019, when the Lions went 1-9, lost six games by seven points or less, got swept in region play, missed the playoffs and then saw former coach Jamie Snider dismissed five days after the final loss.
The attitude couldn’t feel much different than it does now.
“It looks like we’ve got more butts in seats, even at away games,” Hardee said. “I’ve seen a renewed enthusiasm with the success we’ve had. There was such a buzz going about [before the season] that I didn’t even know about.”
This wasn’t blind faith or wishful thinking.
The community had already bought into the hard sell.
DRIVING HOME THE POINT
By the time Greg Mance met with the booster club for the first time in the spring of 2020, he had discovered that Loris football was eons behind what he was used to at his former stop in Virginia. The Lions had fewer than 20 top-rated helmets, shoulder pads were aging and team-issued clothing was almost non-existent.
The team’s best bet for outfitting players for 7-on-7 competitions was old game jerseys that “hung down to their knees,” as Mance put it. And something that is common in most spots, a post-game meal on road trips, wasn’t part of the equation.
After coaching at Richlands, where he won a state title, played for others and won 205 games, it was an eye-opening first few weeks in Loris.
So here was Mance the outsider, during the most trying time of the pandemic, begging anyone who would listen to pony up.
“I really scratched my head. ‘This is not going the way I planned,’” he said. “Everybody was looking at me like I was crazy. But everybody came around.”
The booster club and fans in general “came around” because they saw that Mance was going the extra mile himself, both literally and financially.
McCullough said that Mance and most of his assistants “lose money” coaching football. The staff regularly pays for players’ meals throughout the week. When the coaches realized that most of the team was showing up to the weight room in Crocs each day - a significant safety issue - coaches solicited used shoe donations from teachers in the school. When the donations pile was light compared to the number of players in the program, Mance and Grady then paid to cover the rest. (When asked about paying for shoes, Mance declined to comment.)
Then, there’s the Loris football transit system.
With a multitude of transportation obstacles - from players not old enough to drive to those who don’t have vehicles or reliable rides - the five coaches who lived within a few minutes of the school are taking kids to and from the school every day. McCullough remembers then-coach Steve Campbell driving him to school in the 1990s.
It’s carried on through to Snider’s tenure and right into Mance’s.
“You’re not going to miss a day,” Johnson said. “They’ll come and get you. There are no excuses. They’ll load people up in their truck and haul you to practice.”
That expectation helps the staff live the bigger picture.
It’s never about one practice.
“Our coaching staff, we believe in them,” Mance said. “We’re here for them. We’re not going to make excuses. Right is right. Wrong is wrong. We expect them to be on time. We’re holding them to a standard.”
The reverberations are going beyond the Loris football team.
EXTENSIONS OF THE MESSAGE
McCullough is a football guy.
He coached before he got into administration and was at one point the defensive coordinator at Carolina Forest. He loved playing for Campbell, and now he sees that the current Loris football players love playing for Mance.
What he’s also seeing is the character revolving around football and athletics in general is filtering over to non-athletes.
“Instead of having 80 adults talking about what it takes to be a great student, you have 300 students speaking that same language,” McCullough said, noting that a third of his students are playing sports. “People just love things that are going in a positive way. It has a direct correlation to what’s happening in the building. The expectation of winning and athletics carries over to the classroom. It carries over to winning with graduation. It carries over to winning with [test] scores. Success breeds success.”
It has also bred this ultra-developed web of where that success is coming from.
Hardee pointed to the community support. The community points toward Mance. Mance points toward Grady. Grady points toward the kids. The kids point toward the love felt at school from classmates and coaches and wanting to leave everything they’ve got on the field for the fans cheering for them.
The web hasn’t been this strong in some time.
Not only is Loris winning now, it appears set to continue to do that for the foreseeable future. The town’s recreational team won a state title not all that long ago. The Loris B-team hasn’t lost a game in two years. And the junior varsity squad is “pretty special,” according to Hardee.
Yet, what’s happening on the Loris football field might just be the byproduct of the system in place. The game is the path. Not the destination.
“If we lose every football game the rest of the year but create 60 great fathers,” Grady said, “we’ve done our job.”
Said Johnson: “We see it as an opportunity to change our lives.”
McCullough loves hearing that kind of talk. It’s different from his memories of teammates during his playing days who couldn’t or wouldn’t open their own doors of opportunity. And it’s the polar opposite of hearing the bad news that too often has encircled students or former students from Loris.
Instead, he walks the halls and gets high fives and listens to students tell him about that day’s achievements. Positivity is everywhere. Indeed, McCullough is living his best life.
“The kids in the building can make you feel like a superstar,” he said. “They’re telling you about their success and their school work. You can’t help but love it.”
Bringing pride back?
Pride is back.
