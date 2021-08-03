The Lions were forced to cancel both of their full scrimmages and will lose a total of seven preseason practices, according to second-year coach Greg Mance.
“It’s put us a little bit behind the eight ball,” Mance said. “We’re going to have a two-quarter scrimmage and that’s it. Everything we’re implementing and installing, there’s a progression to it.
“I cried all day [Monday]. I’m all out of tears. It’s mixed emotions. The kids are doing so well.”
South Carolina High School League teams were allowed to begin practice last Friday. Mance said Loris did that, keeping his players mostly separated by position groups. However, the team ate a meal together indoors, meaning the exposure from a junior varsity player reached the entire squad.
Mance’s team will not be allowed to practice until Tuesday, Aug. 10, meaning it had no choice but to cancel Thursday’s scrimmage at home against Myrtle Beach and Monday’s scrimmage at Carvers Bay.
The Lions will face Carolina Forest in the CNB Kickoff Classic on Aug. 13 and then open the regular season at St. James the following Friday. Loris will not have time to schedule a second scrimmage.
Horry County Schools Athletics Director Jason Cox could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. However, Loris is the second Horry County football program known to have been placed in quarantine this summer. Myrtle Beach was forced to miss the first two days of fall camp on Friday and Saturday after discovering a player tested positive after participating in full-team conditioning prior to the mandated S.C. High School League dead week.
Myrtle Beach lost the scrimmage against Loris, and Seahawks coach Mickey Wilson said he has also been informed that his team’s second scrimmage opponent, Wando, also had to back out of that session due to a quarantine of its own. That scrimmage was originally scheduled for Monday.
Wilson said he was working toward adding another scrimmage during Week 0, when the Seahawks are utilizing their off week, but so far nothing was concrete.
Myrtle Beach will face St. James in the CNB Kickoff Classic.
