ABOUT THE LIONS

Head coach: Greg Mance

Record: 6-10 in two seasons at Loris and 211-88 overall

Last year: 4-6, third place in Region VII-3A, lost in first round of state playoffs

Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense

Players to watch: WR/RB/DB Randall Bellamy, RB/DB La’Ontray Knox, DL CJ Cox, DL Javon Johnson, LB Cameron Faircloth, LB Omar Johnson, LB Marquavis Johnson

Breakout candidate: Quarterback Jackson Huff started the last three games of 2021. Clearly, he was going to take over the job at some point, so Loris threw him into the fire as a freshman. The team will still take it slow with him, but he might have the best arm of any Lions quarterback in six seasons.

Keys to success: Loris’ biggest issues last season were self-inflicted. The team averaged about eight penalties per game and at times turned the ball over way too much to keep it in games against better opponents. If the Lions solve those two problems, it will make all the difference moving forward.