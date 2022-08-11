The time for growing pains is over at Loris.
For Greg Mance, it’s time to let his Lions eat.
The third-year coach had a plan in place when he was hired in the spring of 2020, and he might as well have circled this fall. Seeing it all come together, though, is a different type of progress.
“Year three [was the target date] to win,” Mance said. “I knew it was going to take time to make the changes. I told them we’ve got no excuses. We’ve got the talent. We’ve got the coaching staff.”
The addition of five new assistants — most of whom have significant experience in other states or at other local schools — and the implementation of a football class that allows players to spend more time in the weight room have been massive kickstarters for this program. And that’s not even addressing the sheer amount of talent that is coming back, especially on defense.
The Lions aren’t just returning seven defensive starters; these are players like linebacker Cameron Faircloth and Omar Johnson, lineman CJ Cox and defensive backs Randall Bellamy and La’Ontray Knox. It’s quite possible that any of those five would start at any team in Horry County.
Naturally, there are some comparisons being made about this unit and the dominant ones Loris fielded between 2012-2014, when it had a top-five defense in the state.
“We’re just going to run with it and see where it takes us,” Cox said. “We’ve put in the work. We’re hoping for a great outcome.”
“When you put the pieces together, we should be very, very good on defense," Mance said. "If you compare us to some of the best defenses I had in Virginia, we never had this type of speed. We had more size up front, but we never had this speed.”
The expectation is that results will follow.
After giving up an average of four touchdowns per game for three straight seasons, Loris cut that figure down by more than a touchdown per contest in 2021. Defensive coordinator Adrain Grady was working with roughly the same number of returning starters, and most of those players still weren’t seniors.
This season, it’s different.
Seven of the starters are seniors, two of the three juniors are returning starters and so, too, is sophomore defensive lineman Javon Johnson. The 5-foot-10, 240-pound interior player shoved his way through most opposing lines a year ago despite being the youngest guy on any given field.
But what about the offense?
The Lions could be making the next leap there, too.
After taking over the starting quarterback job late in the year, sophomore Jackson Huff will be the guy Loris builds around for the next three seasons. Bellamy will be featured both as a tailback and a receiver, while Knox, the team’s leading rusher from last season with 510 yards and seven scores, will get plenty of touches. Former quarterback Jackson Graham, all 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds of him, has moved to tight end.
The case for optimism is clear.
And Mance is just fine with it.
