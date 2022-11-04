CAMDEN | Greg Mance knew his patchwork offense would face a steep challenge Friday.
With his starting quarterback, tailback and top two offensive linemen injured — not to mention going up against No. 1 seed Camden’s stout defense — the Lions struggled to find any rhythm against the Bulldogs in a 29-2 playoff loss at Zemp Stadium.
“We’ve just got so many young kids in there playing, we can’t move the ball on them,” Mance said. “They’re just too big and too physical. Of course, ain’t many teams going to move it on them. [Our] defense played their hearts out. Couldn’t be prouder of our defense.”
The defense accounted for the only points on the Loris half of the scoreboard thanks to a blocked punt that resulted in a third quarter safety. And despite the lopsided final score, the Bulldogs led just 15-2 after three quarters.
“That’s a good football team,” Mance said. “And you hold them to two scores going into the fourth quarter? … We just wore down.”
Loris started strong, forcing a fumble on Camden’s opening drive that Lions linebacker CJ Cox recovered. But the offense kept stalling and the Bulldogs finally broke through at the 1:13 mark of the first quarter when running back Averee Hickmon scored on a 7-yard run. The Bulldogs got the two-point conversion on a pass from quarterback Grayson White to tight end David Copley to make it 8-0.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 15-0 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from White to wideout Cortez Lane with just under four minutes to play in the half.
The Lions’ defense kept the game within striking distance until the final quarter. On the first play of the fourth, White threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to wideout Jah Mayrant. With under 10 minutes left in the game, White connected with Lane again, this time for an 11-yard touchdown. Those would be the game’s final points.
The Lions finish the season with a 7-4 record. For Mance, a winning season — the first since Loris moved to Class 3A — is a sign of progress.
Mance praised the team’s 16 seniors for helping turn around program that hasn’t seen many victories in recent years. He also said he’s optimistic about next fall when he’ll have seven starters back on defense and at least eight on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’re excited about where our program’s going,” he said. “Even though we’ve got 16 seniors, we’re basically a young football team. And I thought they battled and competed tonight. Just got beat by a really good football team.”
