KINGSTREE | Greg Mance told his players to focus more on the basics and less on style points.

They gave him plenty of both.

The Lions cruised past Kingstree 35-6 Thursday, winning so handily that the game used a continuous clock in the second half.

“We challenged the kids at halftime, told them to run the ball and quit dancing,” Mance said. “Everybody’s just trying to make big plays, [but] just hit the hole. See what happens. And then we come out and go two-for-two in the second half.”

The Lions ran only two offensive plays in the third quarter: La’Tontray Knox rushed for a 56-yard touchdown at the 11:41 mark and Duke Bellamy ran for a 54-yard score with just under 7 minutes to play in the quarter.

The touchdowns iced what had already been an overpowering showing for the Lions.

They opened the game with a pair of touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Jackson Huff to seniors Omarion Bland and Jashawn Johnson. They led 14-0 after the first quarter.

The Jaguars finally showed some life in the second quarter, getting on the board when wideout Roderick Stacy hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Deon Elmore on fourth down.

But that was as good as things would get for Kingstree. About four minutes later, Bellamy took a direct snap 16 yards to boost the Loris lead to 21-6.

Then came the two quick shots after halftime.

“We’ve gotten so much better,” Mance said. “Our kids are coming around, and we’re improving. It’s just not at the pace we wanted. We expected this in Week 1 or 2 or 3, and it didn’t happen until later on.”

Still, Mance remains pleased with where his team is. They have locked up third place in the region, meaning they will be on the road to begin the playoffs.

Loris (4-5) doesn’t have a game scheduled for next week yet, though that could change. If not, they will continue preparing for the playoffs, focusing on avoiding penalties and fine-tuning their approach.