The Loris Lions had the chance to march down the field in the final two minutes to beat Cheraw. Instead, Gage Conner saw his pass intercepted and Loris fell 24-21 at home Friday night.
“They never quit,” said Loris head coach Jamie Snider. “These guys don’t know how to quit and never gave up.”
Cheraw opened the game with a near four-and-a-half minute drive to take a 7-0 lead.
Loris didn’t do much on the ensuing drive and the Braves would keep the Lions defense on the field for over seven minutes before finding the end zone again to open the second quarter with a 14-0 lead.
The following drive for Loris was highlighted by Quan Soles. The running back had three major runs for the Lions, with the third one ending up in the end zone to cut the lead to 14-7 with 9:12 remaining in the half.
Cheraw couldn’t get anything going on their next drive and Loris would use a majority of the second quarter to tie things up at 14, thanks to a touchdown pass from Conner to Chris Gilchrist with 1:38 remaining in the half.
That tie came at a price though as Quan Soles limped on the field after being brought down by a horse collar earlier in the drive. Soles didn’t have a major impact the rest of the night.
“He’s the one that jump started us in the first quarter,” Snider said. “He got dinged up a little bit and our trainers will evaluate him and we will go from there.”
The Lions had the chance to take the lead just before halftime thanks to a strip sack by RaDrez Bellamy, but the Loris offense couldn’t get into the end zone and went into halftime tied at 14.
Loris couldn’t get anything going to open the second half and Cheraw was knocking on the door to take the lead with 6:55 left in the third. However, despite holding the ball for most of the third quarter, Cheraw was only able to get a field goal out of the deal, making it 17-14 after the third quarter.
Cheraw tacked on a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 24-14 and seemed to have put the game out of reach for Loris.
However, the Lions never stopped fighting as Alan Ayala scores for Loris to cut the lead to three with 3:10 to go in the game. Loris’ defense came up huge with a fourth down stop and gave the ball back to their offense with just over two minutes to go.
But Devin Gillespie would intercept Conner to seal the win for Cheraw with under 75 seconds to go in the game, sealing a 24-21 loss for the Lions.
“When things are not going your way and you’re not having a great season, you just keep seeing these guys never give up on every play,” Snider said. “My hat goes off to them.”
Loris, now 1-7 overall and 0-3 in region play, hosts Aynor next week. The undefeated Blue Jackets have just come off a huge win over Dillon and will certainly rise in the rankings.
Loris and Aynor kickoff next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
