Loris.
That’s the extent of local football programs appearing in this week’s state football polls.
The Lions hung on at No. 9 in Class 3A after their 41-14 region-opening loss against No. 2 Dillon last week. With the next two games against Waccamaw and Georgetown, coach Greg Mance’s team will likely stay in the Top 10 if it does what most expect during that span.
However, the chances for the rest of the area look bleak.
Aynor, which dropped its region opener to Manning, fell out of the receiving votes category, where it had been since a season-opening loss to Wilson. Myrtle Beach, which fell out of the receiving votes category in Class 4A two weeks ago, made its own likelihood of returning to the polls that much more unlikely after losing to West Florence. Three other teams from Region VI-4A - South Florence (No. 1), West Florence (No. 3) and Wilson (No. 9) - are each in the Top 10 in the class this week.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (15)
2. Dorman (2)
3. Hillcrest (3)
4. Lexington
5. Gaffney
6. TL Hanna
7. Summerville
8. River Bluff
9. Spartanburg
10. Sumter
Others receiving votes: Byrnes, White Knoll, West Ashley, Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
1. South Florence (17)
2. AC Flora (2)
3 West Florence (1)
4. Northwestern
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Ridge View
7. South Pointe
8. Indian Land
9. Wilson
10. Greenville
Others receiving votes: Westside, James Island, Easley, Irmo, York
Class 3A
1. Daniel (20)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Powdersville
5. Beaufort
6. Belton Honea-Path
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Loris
10. (tie) Gilbert
10. (tie) Hanahan
Others receiving votes: Manning, Pendleton, Chester, Brookland-Cayce, Emerald
Class 2A
1. Saluda (12)
2. Oceanside Collegiate (6)
3. Barnwell (2)
4. Abbeville
5. Woodland
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Marion
8. Fairfield Central
9. Buford
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes: Wade Hampton (H), Andrew Jackson, Strom Thurmond, Academic Magnet, Central
Class A
1. Johnsonville (15)
2. Christ Church (3)
3. St. Joseph
4. Lewisville
5. Southside Christian (1)
6. Estill
7. Calhoun County
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
9. Lake View
10. Whale Branch
Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Whitmire, Lamar, Denmark-Olar, Cross, Wagener-Salley
Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington County Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone/HSSR), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)
